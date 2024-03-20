Humphries Decision 'Brutal' For Monti Ossenfort

Both GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon met with the media for the first time since the Scouting combine on Wednesday, with a laundry list of topics to address.

One was the release of longtime veteran and captain D.J. Humphries, who was cut as free agency began. Humphries had a giant cap number (more than $22 million) and tore his ACL in the penultimate game of the season, putting his 2024 season in doubt. And even with all that, Ossenfort called the move he needed to make "brutal."

"We got to spend a year with D.J. and we're both better for it and our team is better for it," Ossenfort said. "It is really unfortunate with the timing of the injury, for us as a football team and obviously for D.J. on a personal level. The salary cap and the way things are set up and the way contracts work, it put us in a very tough situation. I can't say enough about how I feel about D.J. as a football player and moreso as a person. His energy, and the leadership he brought to this team, we are certainly going to miss him. I hope nothing but the best for him in his recovery and his rehab."

Ossenfort reiterated that there will be "plenty of resources available" to Humphries for his rehab, but it will be on his own. It can't be with the team.

Ossenfort also didn't close the door on a future, post-rehab return for Humphries to the Cardinals, which was notable.