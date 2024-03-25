Dropping The Hip-Drop, And Adjusting Coaches Challenges

The hip-drop rule was passed on Monday, drawing with it the expected disappointment from players and ex-players alike. The NFL Players Association was against the rule, not a surprise since it is yet another example of making the defense's job more difficult.

(It was, indeed, hard not to notice that during the press conference Monday, Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay reiterated that scoring, historically around 45 points a game, was down to 43.5 and while 45 "is a good number, we certainly want to be above 43.")

But it became clear the hip-drop -- or at least a version of it -- was going to be banned, because the league doesn't want to lose players to injuries. The "swivel" hip-drop tackle was performed 230 times this past season, said NFL spokesman Jeff Miller, a stat that went up 65 percent from the previous season.

McKay said there were three parts to the outlawed part of the hip-drop: the swivel where a defended launches into the air, the "unweighting" where the defender lets his body go dead-weight, and then the defender landing on the player's legs.

"The unweighting is a big part of it," McKay said.

The idea is that flags will be thrown only when officials see all those elements in real time. The belief is that most of the "learning" from players will come in the form of fines sent out after the fact. McKay, for instance, said the players have done a great job learning how not to drop their body weight on a quarterback during a sack where at first they were concerned about how they could do that.

McKay thinks the same thing will happen in this circumstance.