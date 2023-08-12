Emari Demercado Gets Help From His Friends, And Broncos Aftermath

Emari Demercado should've been stopped. But he wasn't.

"Just a matter of keeping my legs driving," the undrafted rookie running back said of his two-point conversion to win Friday night's preseason opener over the Broncos. "There was contact on the play, but it doesn't mean the play is over."

Demercado, just 5-foot-9 but 215 pounds, plowed as hard as he could. It didn't hurt that 6-7, 302-pound tackle Jackson Barton was pushing him as hard as he could (and it kind of looked like guard Lecitus Smith was doing some pulling too). With all the questions about running back right now -- Marlon Mack gone, Keaontay Ingram still sidelined, Corey Clement going to the locker room (although Jonathan Gannon said he was OK) -- Demercado might be needed. Efforts like the last play Friday will only help his cause.

We know that preseason doesn't matter in the standings. But given everything this team has been through, it did feel like there was a little jolt with the comeback victory. More importantly, the Gannon-led team did things cleanly. The plays all got in fine. There weren't a lot of penalties. For the first time out, it seemed like what you would want.

-- Clayton Tune did OK. I don't think he made any major inroads on surpassing Colt McCoy, but he probably didn't lose a chance to get there either.

-- The starting defensive line was L.J. Collier, Leki Fotu and Jonathan Ledbetter -- just like was listed on the depth chart. Will be interesting if it stays that way.