ESPY voting for Kurt, Fitz

OK, vacation is almost over. (sigh) Before the family and myself embark for home today, I wanted to point out that Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald are up for multiple ESPY awards. That show will take place July 15 (wonder if the bosses will let me go cover it? ...) and be televised on ESPN July 19. Anyway, both players are up for the "Best NFL Player" award. Fitz is also up for the "Best Record Breaking Performance" award, after his stunning playoff run (and this category goes across sports. It's not just football). Warner won Best Breakthrough Athlete and Best NFL Player at the 2000 ESPYs, and, not surprisingly, a Cardinal has never won an ESPY.