Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

More

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Cardinals at Raiders

See the top moments from the 24-13 win in Oakland

Oct 19, 2014 at 11:24 AM





Carson Palmer and Khalil Mack's cleats just want to be together without your judgment, thanks. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 19, 2014



Cardinals at Raiders

Images from the Cardinals' Week 7 game in Oakland

WR Jaron Brown lays out for a catch
1 / 17

WR Jaron Brown lays out for a catch

RB Stepfan Taylor scores a touchdown
2 / 17

RB Stepfan Taylor scores a touchdown

A Raiders fan before the game
3 / 17

A Raiders fan before the game

WR Michael Floyd hauls in a 33-yard touchdown pass
4 / 17

WR Michael Floyd hauls in a 33-yard touchdown pass

LB Sam Acho tries to wrap up Oakland RB Darren McFadden
5 / 17

LB Sam Acho tries to wrap up Oakland RB Darren McFadden

DE Kareem Martin tackles Raiders QB Derek Carr
6 / 17

DE Kareem Martin tackles Raiders QB Derek Carr

QB Derek Carr looks to throw as DE Ed Stinson rushes
7 / 17

QB Derek Carr looks to throw as DE Ed Stinson rushes

TE Rob Housler hauls in a catch
8 / 17

TE Rob Housler hauls in a catch

Rapper Ice Cube at the game
9 / 17

Rapper Ice Cube at the game

LB Sam Acho brings down Raiders RB Darren McFadden
10 / 17

LB Sam Acho brings down Raiders RB Darren McFadden

QB Carson Palmer
11 / 17

QB Carson Palmer

QB Derek Carr drops back
12 / 17

QB Derek Carr drops back

RB Andre Ellington
13 / 17

RB Andre Ellington

QB Carson Palmer and WR Larry Fitzgerald before the game
14 / 17

QB Carson Palmer and WR Larry Fitzgerald before the game

RB Stepfan Taylor celebrates his TD reception
15 / 17

RB Stepfan Taylor celebrates his TD reception

RB Stepfan Taylor runs the ball
16 / 17

RB Stepfan Taylor runs the ball

Coach Bruce Arians (left) with offensive assistant Tom Moore
17 / 17

Coach Bruce Arians (left) with offensive assistant Tom Moore

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Michael Wilson Reaches NFL With Backing Of T.J. Houshmandzadeh

Cardinals wide receiver overcomes college injuries with important Senior Bowl

news

Cardinals Claim Cornerback Kyler McMichael

Defensive back was released by Bills

news

After Back Injury, It's Like D.J. Humphries Never Left

Tackle returns to field, personality intact, without surgery

news

Jonathan Gannon Opens Door To Head Coaching Career

First-year Cardinals boss brings energy as franchise resets

news

Cardinals Bring Back Long Snapper Aaron Brewer

Veteran coming off chest injury that ended his 2022 season

news

You've Got Mail: OTAs Coming To An End

Topics include using cap space, trading tackles, and Hopkins finances

news

Zaven Collins Looks To Spend A Little Time Outside

New Cardinals staff is working with inside linebacker out on edge

news

Dog Days Not Yet Upon Potential Cardinals Starting QB Colt McCoy

Elbow getting healthier as veteran in line to stand in for Murray

news

Paris Pitch Highlights Rookie Night At The Ballpark

Cardinals take field trip for the first time since before COVID

news

The Safeties In Numbers: Jalen Thompson Waits For Budda Baker

Along with Simmons, Cardinals hopeful in big production from position

news

Without DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals Are 'Moving On'

Notes: Gannon excited for Minnesota practices; Ojulari nicked up

news

Cardinals To Have Joint Practices With Vikings In Minnesota

Teams will work out together prior to preseason game

Advertising