GM Steve Keim: Too Many Cardinals "Comfortable"

Steve Keim's overview of his team the morning after a difficult night for the starters and rookie QB Kyler Murray was blunt, although his message seemed to go beyond some of the mainstays on the starting lineup.

"The mindset I have -- and I think the players need to adopt this a little more -- is that we are not the Arizona Cardinals now," Keim said during his appearance on the "Doug and Wolf" show on 98.7, Arizona's Sports Station. "We are 90 men that are trying to win a job. There is no doubt, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Kyler Murray, Chandler Jones, all those guys are on this football team, They're Cardinals. but until we get down to 53, you have to win a job here. There are a number of players who maybe have gotten too comfortable or think they are going to make this team, maybe they aren't playing with the level of urgency I would like to see.

"If we have to claim 15 guys (on the waiver wire) and replace those players, we'll do what we have to do."

-- Keim said he thought the Cardinals' worst practice of training camp came Tuesday during the team's last outdoor work (and the last full practice before the game). He said it was also Murray's worst day thus far. Keim didn't say it, but it's worth noting that was the day cornerback Robert Alford got hurt. An Ian Rapoport report Friday morning gave further details, saying it was a fractured tibia.

-- The Alford injury is a "tough break for us" (I'm guessing pun not intended) and that it'll be up to young players to step up. The one name he mentioned a couple of times was Byron Murphy, who, as a second-round pick, has the pedigree to step in early. As or Alford, Keim said that he wouldn't be surprised if Alford returned "at some point midway through the season."

-- Darius Philon had no history of off-the-field issues before coming to the Cardinals, Keim said. Now, though, rookie Zach Allen has to take advantage of the challenge.

-- The Cardinals will still visit with free-agent defensive lineman Corey Liuget, Keim confirmed. Liuget arrives in Arizona Saturday.

-- Keim was clearly unhappy with the 14 penalties, calling that total "alarming." "Our attention to detail has got to improve," he said.

-- He did praise the play of backup QB Brett Hundley, who has looked pretty good in both preseason games.

-- In terms of the snap-clap issues, Keim said "I know we will get this ironed out" although he added "that's got to get cleaned up ASAP."