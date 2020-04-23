How To Watch The 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL draft will have a different feel this year due to COVID-19, as the Cardinals' decision-makers will be in their homes, not the war room, for the duration of the picks.
Fans can still get an intimate look at the festivities in a variety of ways.. Here is the tune-in information for the 2020 NFL draft:
Cardinals Draft Connection
- What: The Cardinals’ digital draft special
- When: The moment the Cardinals go on the clock
- Live stream: www.youtube.com/azcardinals or azcardinals.com
How to watch the NFL draft
- What: 2020 NFL Draft
- When: Thursday, April 23 to Saturday, April 25
- TV and live stream: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
When is the NFL draft?
- Thursday, April 23: Round 1 (5 p.m. AZ time)
- Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3 (4 p.m. AZ time)
- Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7 (9 a.m. AZ time)
Stay up-to-date on all the breaking news on the Cardinals' draft page: https://www.azcardinals.com/news/draft/2020/