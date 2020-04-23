Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

How To Watch The 2020 NFL Draft

Tune-in information for TV, livestream options

Apr 23, 2020 at 02:39 PM
How To Watch The 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL draft will have a different feel this year due to COVID-19, as the Cardinals' decision-makers will be in their homes, not the war room, for the duration of the picks.

Fans can still get an intimate look at the festivities in a variety of ways.. Here is the tune-in information for the 2020 NFL draft:

Cardinals Draft Connection

How to watch the NFL draft

  • What: 2020 NFL Draft
  • When: Thursday, April 23 to Saturday, April 25
  • TV and live stream: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC

When is the NFL draft?

  • Thursday, April 23: Round 1 (5 p.m. AZ time)
  • Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3 (4 p.m. AZ time)
  • Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7 (9 a.m. AZ time)

Stay up-to-date on all the breaking news on the Cardinals' draft page: https://www.azcardinals.com/news/draft/2020/

