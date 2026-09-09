Injury Report: Week 1 at Chargers

WEDNESDAY REPORT

It's officially game week once the injury report drops.

Mike LaFleur provided some positive updates heading into the season opener against the Chargers. While Josh Sweat was not at practice on Wednesday because of a knee/rest day, LaFleur said there are "no restrictions" for the game. The outside linebacker began training camp on the PUP list with a knee injury.

The rest day is not foreign for Sweat with the Cardinals. Starting at Week 13 last year, Sweat had missed every Wednesday practice. From Week 14-16, he was given a rest day. It likely would've remained the case the remaining two weeks of the season had he not been dealing with an ankle/knee injury.

It's been a step in the right direction with running back Jeremiyah Love. After missing nearly a month with a high ankle sprain, Love was limited during his return to practice.

Right guard Isaiah Adams (Knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Jon Gaines II will be the starting offensive lineman if Adams is not healthy enough to play. Cornerback Will Johnson (Ankle) and Garrett Williams (Achilles) were on the report with Williams being a limited participant. Safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson was limited with a ribs injury.