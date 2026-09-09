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Injury Report: Week 1 at Chargers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Chargers

Sep 09, 2026 at 04:45 PM
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Zach Gershman

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WEDNESDAY REPORT

It's officially game week once the injury report drops.

Mike LaFleur provided some positive updates heading into the season opener against the Chargers. While Josh Sweat was not at practice on Wednesday because of a knee/rest day, LaFleur said there are "no restrictions" for the game. The outside linebacker began training camp on the PUP list with a knee injury.

The rest day is not foreign for Sweat with the Cardinals. Starting at Week 13 last year, Sweat had missed every Wednesday practice. From Week 14-16, he was given a rest day. It likely would've remained the case the remaining two weeks of the season had he not been dealing with an ankle/knee injury.

It's been a step in the right direction with running back Jeremiyah Love. After missing nearly a month with a high ankle sprain, Love was limited during his return to practice.

Right guard Isaiah Adams (Knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Jon Gaines II will be the starting offensive lineman if Adams is not healthy enough to play. Cornerback Will Johnson (Ankle) and Garrett Williams (Achilles) were on the report with Williams being a limited participant. Safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson was limited with a ribs injury.

The top edge rushers for the Chargers were listed on the report. Khalil Mack missed practice due to a rest day. Tuli Tuipulotu was limited with a hip issue.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 11

Wednesday, September 9
OL Isaiah Adams (Knee) - DNP
OLB Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest/Knee) - DNP
RB Jeremiyah Love (Ankle) - Limited
S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Ribs) - Limited
CB Garrett Williams (Achilles) - Limited
P Blake Gillikin (Right Groin) - Full
CB Will Johnson (Ankle) - Full

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Week 1

Wednesday, September 9
CB Deane Leonard (Abdomen) - DNP
DE Khalil Mack (NIR-Rest) - DNP
S R.J. Mickens (Ankle) - Limited
RB Keaton Mitchell (Hamstring) - Limited
WR Brenen Thompson (Hip) - Limited
DE Tuli Tuipulotu (Hip) - Limited

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