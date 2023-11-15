Injury Report: Week 11 at Texans

WEDNESDAY REPORT

It was a good day at practice for the Cardinals offense and the offensive line. Tackle D.J. Humphries (ankle) returned on a limited basis after missing Sunday's game against the Falcons. Guard Trystan Colon (calf), who was injured early in Week 8's matchup against the Ravens, practiced for the first time since, as did running back Emari Demercado (toe). They were also limited participants.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder) and wide receiver Zach Pascal (hamstring) exited the game during the fourth quarter last weekend. They, along with safety Joey Blount (knee), did not participate at practice.

Defensive lineman Kevin Strong was banged up a few different times on Sunday, but would come back into the game. He still appeared on the injury report as limited with a knee injury. Linebackers Ezekiel Turner (hamstring) and Jesse Luketa (ankle) practiced on Wednesday in a limited role as well.