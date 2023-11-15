Injury Report: Week 11 at Texans

WEDNESDAY REPORT
It was a good day at practice for the Cardinals offense and the offensive line. Tackle D.J. Humphries (ankle) returned on a limited basis after missing Sunday's game against the Falcons. Guard Trystan Colon (calf), who was injured early in Week 8's matchup against the Ravens, practiced for the first time since, as did running back Emari Demercado (toe). They were also limited participants.
Defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder) and wide receiver Zach Pascal (hamstring) exited the game during the fourth quarter last weekend. They, along with safety Joey Blount (knee), did not participate at practice.
Defensive lineman Kevin Strong was banged up a few different times on Sunday, but would come back into the game. He still appeared on the injury report as limited with a knee injury. Linebackers Ezekiel Turner (hamstring) and Jesse Luketa (ankle) practiced on Wednesday in a limited role as well.
The Texans had 18 players appear on the injury report, with eight of them missing practice. A lot of key names appeared, on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Texans practiced without running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) and wide receivers Noah Brown (knee). Wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) and tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring) were limited, as was defensive end, and third-overall selection, Will Anderson Jr. (knee).
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 11
Wednesday, November 15
S Joey Blount (Knee) - DNP
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (Shoulder) - DNP
WR Zach Pascal (Hamstring) - DNP
OL Trystan Colon (Calf) - Limited
RB Emari Demercado (Toe) - Limited
OL D.J. Humphries (Ankle) - Limited
LB Jesse Luketa (Ankle) - Limited
DL Kevin Strong (Knee) - Limited
LB Ezekiel Turner (Hamstring) - Limited
Houston Texans Injury Report Week 11
Wednesday, November 15
WR Noah Brown (Knee) - DNP
LB Jake Hansen (Hamstring/Hand) - DNP
TE Brevin Jordan (Foot) - DNP
RB Dameon Pierce (Ankle) - DNP
LB Henry To'oTo'o (Concussion) - DNP
T Laremy Tunsil (Knee) - DNP
S Jimmie Ward (Hamstring) - DNP
WR Robert Woods (Foot) - DNP
DE Will Anderson Jr. (Knee) - Limited
WR Nico Collins (Calf) - Limited
DT Kurt Hinish (Knee) - Limited
T Tytus Howard (Knee) - Limited
TE Dalton Schultz (Hamstring) - Limited
FB Andrew Beck (Ankle/Elbow/Shoulder) - Full
DE Jonathan Greenard (Shoulder) - Full
T Charlie Heck (Back) - Full
DE Jerry Hughes (Back) - Full
CB Steven Nelson (Back/Neck) - Full