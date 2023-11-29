Injury Report: Week 13 vs Steelers

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals were without last weekend's top two performers at Wednesday's practice. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (heel), who led the Cardinals with 12 targets and 88 receiving yards, was not at practice. After back-to-back games with an interception, safety Jalen Thompson (ribs) also did not participate.

Tight end Trey McBride (groin) was at practice but did not participate as he traded in his helmet for a baseball cap and watched from the sidelines. Wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) missed their fourth consecutive practice on Wednesday after being inactive last weekend. Cornerback Starling Thomas V (ankle) exited Sunday's game against the Rams and also did not practice.

On a positive note, defensive lineman Kevin Strong returned to practice and coach Jonathan Gannon said that Strong "looks like he'll be ready to go." Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson's (neck) practice window was also opened. Strong, Wilkinson, and safety Joey Blount (knee) were limited participants.