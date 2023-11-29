Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Injury Report: Week 13 vs Steelers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 13 matchup with the Steelers

Nov 29, 2023 at 02:49 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Injury Report Week 13

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals were without last weekend's top two performers at Wednesday's practice. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (heel), who led the Cardinals with 12 targets and 88 receiving yards, was not at practice. After back-to-back games with an interception, safety Jalen Thompson (ribs) also did not participate.

Tight end Trey McBride (groin) was at practice but did not participate as he traded in his helmet for a baseball cap and watched from the sidelines. Wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) missed their fourth consecutive practice on Wednesday after being inactive last weekend. Cornerback Starling Thomas V (ankle) exited Sunday's game against the Rams and also did not practice.

On a positive note, defensive lineman Kevin Strong returned to practice and coach Jonathan Gannon said that Strong "looks like he'll be ready to go." Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson's (neck) practice window was also opened. Strong, Wilkinson, and safety Joey Blount (knee) were limited participants.

Five Steelers players appeared on the injury report as inactive at practice, but four of them were due to rest. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle) were full participants.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 13

Wednesday, November 29
WR Marquise Brown (Heel) - DNP
CB Antonio Hamilton (Groin) - DNP
TE Trey McBride (Groin) - DNP
CB Starling Thomas V (Ankle) - DNP
S Jalen Thompson (Ribs) - DNP
WR Michael Wilson (Shoulder) - DNP
S Joey Blount (Knee) - DNP
DL Kevin Strong (Knee) - DNP
OL Elijah Wilkinson (Neck) - Limited

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Week 13

Wednesday, November 29
WR Calvin Austin III (Ankle) - DNP
DT Cam Heyward (NIR-Rest/Groin) - DNP
CB Patrick Peterson (NIR-Rest) - DNP
WR Allen Robinson (NIR-Rest/Foot) - DNP
G Isaac Seumalo (NIR-Rest) - DNP
DT Montravius Adams (Ankle) - Full
S Minkah Fitzpartick (Hamstring) - Full
QB Kenny Pickett (Ankle) - Full

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 12 vs Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Rams
news

Injury Report: Week 11 at Texans

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 11 matchup with the Texans
news

Injury Report: Week 10 vs Falcons

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Falcons
news

Injury Report: Week 9 at Browns

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Browns
news

Injury Report: Week 8 vs Ravens

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Ravens
news

Injury Report: Week 7 at Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 7 matchup with the Seahawks
news

Injury Report: Week 6 at Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Rams
news

Injury Report: Week 5 vs. Bengals

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Bengals
news

Injury Report: Week 4 at 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 4 matchup with the 49ers
news

Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys
news

Injury Report: Week 2 vs Giants

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Giants
Advertising