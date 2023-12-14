Injury Report: Week 15 vs 49ers

THURSDAY REPORT

After missing the previous seven practices, Hollywood Brown (heel) finally returned on Thursday. He told the media that it's a "day-to-day" process to see how he feels. The only player that remained sidelined was tight end Geoff Swaim, who has been dealing with a back issue.

Including Brown, ten other Cardinals appeared on the injury report as limited participants. They were the same as the previous day.

The list includes wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck), running back Emari Demercado (neck), offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck), cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton (groin), Starling Thomas V (ankle) and Bobby Price (quadricep), linebacker Krys Barnes (ribs), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee), safety Jalen Thompson (toe) and punter Blake Gillikin (back).

Quarterback Kyler Murray's right thumb injury remained on the report, although he was a full participant.

In the Bay Area, running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) was downgraded and did not participate during practice after being limited on Wednesday. Guard Aaron Banks also appeared as a non-participant with a hip injury.

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The first Cardinals' injury report coming off the bye week was a rather lengthy one. Thirteen different players were named.

The biggest name was wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel), who did not participate for the seventh consecutive practice. Coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday that Brown "feels a lot better today than he has in the last couple of weeks." The only other player to miss practice was tight end Geoff Swaim (back).

Fortunately for the Cardinals, a handful of players who had been hurt did return in a limited role. Wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck) was back on Wednesday, as were cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton (groin) and Starling Thomas V (ankle).

Running back Emari Demercado (neck), offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck), linebacker Krys Barnes (ribs), cornerback Bobby Price (quadricep), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee), safety Jalen Thompson (toe) and punter Blake Gillikin (back) were limited as well.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was listed as a full participant with a thumb issue.