Injury Report: Week 15 vs 49ers

THURSDAY REPORT
After missing the previous seven practices, Hollywood Brown (heel) finally returned on Thursday. He told the media that it's a "day-to-day" process to see how he feels. The only player that remained sidelined was tight end Geoff Swaim, who has been dealing with a back issue.
Including Brown, ten other Cardinals appeared on the injury report as limited participants. They were the same as the previous day.
The list includes wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck), running back Emari Demercado (neck), offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck), cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton (groin), Starling Thomas V (ankle) and Bobby Price (quadricep), linebacker Krys Barnes (ribs), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee), safety Jalen Thompson (toe) and punter Blake Gillikin (back).
Quarterback Kyler Murray's right thumb injury remained on the report, although he was a full participant.
In the Bay Area, running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) was downgraded and did not participate during practice after being limited on Wednesday. Guard Aaron Banks also appeared as a non-participant with a hip injury.
WEDNESDAY REPORT
The first Cardinals' injury report coming off the bye week was a rather lengthy one. Thirteen different players were named.
The biggest name was wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel), who did not participate for the seventh consecutive practice. Coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday that Brown "feels a lot better today than he has in the last couple of weeks." The only other player to miss practice was tight end Geoff Swaim (back).
Fortunately for the Cardinals, a handful of players who had been hurt did return in a limited role. Wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck) was back on Wednesday, as were cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton (groin) and Starling Thomas V (ankle).
Running back Emari Demercado (neck), offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck), linebacker Krys Barnes (ribs), cornerback Bobby Price (quadricep), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee), safety Jalen Thompson (toe) and punter Blake Gillikin (back) were limited as well.
Quarterback Kyler Murray was listed as a full participant with a thumb issue.
For the 49ers, nine players missed practice, including defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/knee) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hip/ankle).
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 15
Thursday, December 14
WR Marquise Brown (Heel) - Limited
TE Geoff Swaim (Back) - DNP
LB Krys Barnes (Ribs) - Limited
RB Emari Demercado (Neck) - Limited
P Blake Gillikin (Back) - Limited
CB Antonio Hamilton (Groin) - Limited
CB Bobby Price (Quadricep) - Limited
DL Kevin Strong (Knee) - Limited
CB Starling Thomas V (Ankle) - Limited
S Jalen Thompson (Toe) - Limited
OL Elijah Wilkinson (Neck) - Limited
WR Michael Wilson (Neck) - Limited
QB Kyler Murray (Thumb) - Full
Wednesday, December 13
WR Marquise Brown (Heel) - DNP
TE Geoff Swaim (Back) - DNP
LB Krys Barnes (Ribs) - Limited
RB Emari Demercado (Neck) - Limited
P Blake Gillikin (Back) - Limited
CB Antonio Hamilton (Groin) - Limited
CB Bobby Price (Quadricep) - Limited
DL Kevin Strong (Knee) - Limited
CB Starling Thomas V (Ankle) - Limited
S Jalen Thompson (Toe) - Limited
OL Elijah Wilkinson (Neck) - Limited
WR Michael Wilson (Neck) - Limited
QB Kyler Murray (Thumb) - Full
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Week 15
Thursday, December 14
DL Arik Armstead (Foot/Knee) - DNP
G Aaron Banks (Hip) - DNP
OL Spencer Burford (Knee) - Limited
LB Oren Burks (Knee) - DNP
TE Ross Dwelley (Ankle) - DNP
LB Dre Greenlaw (Hips/Ankle) - DNP
DL Javon Hargrave (Hamstring) - DNP
CB Ambry Thomas (NIR-Personal) -
CB Charvarius Ward (Groin) - DNP
OL Trent Williams (NIR-Rest) -
RB Elijah Mitchell (Knee) - DNP
CB Darrell Luter (Hamstring) - Full
Wednesday, December 13
DL Arik Armstead (Foot/Knee) - DNP
OL Spencer Burford (Knee) - DNP
LB Oren Burks (Knee) - DNP
TE Ross Dwelley (Ankle) - DNP
LB Dre Greenlaw (Hips/Ankle) - DNP
DL Javon Hargrave (Hamstring) - DNP
CB Ambry Thomas (NIR-Personal) - DNP
CB Charvarius Ward (Groin) - DNP
OL Trent Williams (NIR-Rest) - DNP
RB Elijah Mitchell (Knee) - Limited
CB Darrell Luter (Hamstring) - Full