Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Injury Report: Week 15 vs 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 15 matchup with the 49ers

Dec 14, 2023 at 04:01 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Injury Report Week 15

THURSDAY REPORT

After missing the previous seven practices, Hollywood Brown (heel) finally returned on Thursday. He told the media that it's a "day-to-day" process to see how he feels. The only player that remained sidelined was tight end Geoff Swaim, who has been dealing with a back issue.

Including Brown, ten other Cardinals appeared on the injury report as limited participants. They were the same as the previous day.

The list includes wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck), running back Emari Demercado (neck), offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck), cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton (groin), Starling Thomas V (ankle) and Bobby Price (quadricep), linebacker Krys Barnes (ribs), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee), safety Jalen Thompson (toe) and punter Blake Gillikin (back).

Quarterback Kyler Murray's right thumb injury remained on the report, although he was a full participant.

In the Bay Area, running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) was downgraded and did not participate during practice after being limited on Wednesday. Guard Aaron Banks also appeared as a non-participant with a hip injury.

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The first Cardinals' injury report coming off the bye week was a rather lengthy one. Thirteen different players were named.

The biggest name was wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel), who did not participate for the seventh consecutive practice. Coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday that Brown "feels a lot better today than he has in the last couple of weeks." The only other player to miss practice was tight end Geoff Swaim (back).

Fortunately for the Cardinals, a handful of players who had been hurt did return in a limited role. Wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck) was back on Wednesday, as were cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton (groin) and Starling Thomas V (ankle).

Running back Emari Demercado (neck), offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck), linebacker Krys Barnes (ribs), cornerback Bobby Price (quadricep), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee), safety Jalen Thompson (toe) and punter Blake Gillikin (back) were limited as well.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was listed as a full participant with a thumb issue.

For the 49ers, nine players missed practice, including defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/knee) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hip/ankle).

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 15

Thursday, December 14
WR Marquise Brown (Heel) - Limited
TE Geoff Swaim (Back) - DNP
LB Krys Barnes (Ribs) - Limited
RB Emari Demercado (Neck) - Limited
P Blake Gillikin (Back) - Limited
CB Antonio Hamilton (Groin) - Limited
CB Bobby Price (Quadricep) - Limited
DL Kevin Strong (Knee) - Limited
CB Starling Thomas V (Ankle) - Limited
S Jalen Thompson (Toe) - Limited
OL Elijah Wilkinson (Neck) - Limited
WR Michael Wilson (Neck) - Limited
QB Kyler Murray (Thumb) - Full

Wednesday, December 13
WR Marquise Brown (Heel) - DNP
TE Geoff Swaim (Back) - DNP
LB Krys Barnes (Ribs) - Limited
RB Emari Demercado (Neck) - Limited
P Blake Gillikin (Back) - Limited
CB Antonio Hamilton (Groin) - Limited
CB Bobby Price (Quadricep) - Limited
DL Kevin Strong (Knee) - Limited
CB Starling Thomas V (Ankle) - Limited
S Jalen Thompson (Toe) - Limited
OL Elijah Wilkinson (Neck) - Limited
WR Michael Wilson (Neck) - Limited
QB Kyler Murray (Thumb) - Full

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Week 15

Thursday, December 14
DL Arik Armstead (Foot/Knee) - DNP
G Aaron Banks (Hip) - DNP
OL Spencer Burford (Knee) - Limited
LB Oren Burks (Knee) - DNP
TE Ross Dwelley (Ankle) - DNP
LB Dre Greenlaw (Hips/Ankle) - DNP
DL Javon Hargrave (Hamstring) - DNP
CB Ambry Thomas (NIR-Personal) - 
CB Charvarius Ward (Groin) - DNP
OL Trent Williams (NIR-Rest) - 
RB Elijah Mitchell (Knee) - DNP
CB Darrell Luter (Hamstring) - Full

Wednesday, December 13
DL Arik Armstead (Foot/Knee) - DNP
OL Spencer Burford (Knee) - DNP
LB Oren Burks (Knee) - DNP
TE Ross Dwelley (Ankle) - DNP
LB Dre Greenlaw (Hips/Ankle) - DNP
DL Javon Hargrave (Hamstring) - DNP
CB Ambry Thomas (NIR-Personal) - DNP
CB Charvarius Ward (Groin) - DNP
OL Trent Williams (NIR-Rest) - DNP
RB Elijah Mitchell (Knee) - Limited
CB Darrell Luter (Hamstring) - Full

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 13 vs Steelers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 13 matchup with the Steelers
news

Injury Report: Week 12 vs Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Rams
news

Injury Report: Week 11 at Texans

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 11 matchup with the Texans
news

Injury Report: Week 10 vs Falcons

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Falcons
news

Injury Report: Week 9 at Browns

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Browns
news

Injury Report: Week 8 vs Ravens

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Ravens
news

Injury Report: Week 7 at Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 7 matchup with the Seahawks
news

Injury Report: Week 6 at Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Rams
news

Injury Report: Week 5 vs. Bengals

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Bengals
news

Injury Report: Week 4 at 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 4 matchup with the 49ers
news

Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys
Advertising