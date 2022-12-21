Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Injury Report: Week 16 Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Buccaneers in Arizona

Dec 21, 2022 at 02:29 PM
Wednesday Report

Kliff Kingsbury said quarterback Colt McCoy (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving Trace McSorley set to make his first career start.

"He's still in the concussion protocol but is feeling much better," Kingsbury said.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle) and cornerbacks Marco Wilson (neck) and Antonio Hamilton (back) are day-to-day.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 16

Wednesday, December 21 (*Walkthrough)
DL Zach Allen (hand) - DNP
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (Back) - DNP
OL Kelvin Beachum (Knee/Ankle) - DNP
QB Colt McCoy (Concussion) - DNP
CB Antonio Hamilton (Back) - DNP
WR Greg Dortch (Knee) - Limited
OL Max Garcia (Shoulder) - Limited
LB Markus Golden (Ankle) - Limited
CB Christian Matthew (Shoulder) - Limited
LB Ezekiel Turner (Ankle) - Limited
S Charles Washington (Chest) - Limited
CB Marco Wilson (Neck) - Limited
OL Rashaad Coward (Chest) - Full

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Week 16

Wednesday, December 21
LB Genard Avery (Abdomen/Oblique) - DNP
CB Jamel Dean (Toe) - DNP
LB Carl Nassib (Pectoral) - DNP
S Keanu Neal (Toe) - DNP
T Donovan Smith (Foot) - DNP
NT Vita Vea (Calf) - DNP
CB Antoine Winfield Jr. (Knee) - DNP
WR Julio Jones (Knee) - Limited
T Josh Wells (Back) - Limited
T Tristan Wirfs (Ankle) - Limited

