From Third-String To First Start, Trace McSorley Up For Cardinals

John Skelton was a rookie in 2010, third on the quarterback depth chart that had veteran Derek Anderson up top and fellow rookie Max Hall as the backup.

Skelton wasn't supposed to play. But by Week 14, Anderson was out with a concussion and Hall was done with a shoulder injury. The Cardinals were finishing a lost season having dropped seven straight. It was Skelton's turn, ready or not.

Just like Trace McSorley, this Sunday when the Buccaneers visit on Sunday night, with Kyler Murray already lost for the year with a knee injury and Colt McCoy ruled out with a concussion.

"In Trace's case, the last game (after Kyler was already hurt), you're on the sideline and thinking, 'I'm one play away, when's it going to happen,' " Skelton said. "When it happens in the moment, you don't have time to think you're finding the center to get some snaps, you just go out and play and finish the game.

"But when you go into the week knowing you're going to start, it's a little different. Now you're the guy in the meeting rooms, you're the guy in the practice, you're the guy before and after practice working with guys. It's easy to say the old, 'I'm preparing like I'm the starter.' But it doesn't really translate. When you're getting maybe one rep a practice and then getting every rep, it changes a lot."

The parallels aren't exact, but the Cardinals will go into Sunday's Christmas night game against the Buccaneers again closing out a struggling season.

Like Skelton, McSorley is making his first career start, although he has been in the NFL four seasons rather than Skelton's first-year debut.