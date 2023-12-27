Injury Report: Week 17 vs Eagles

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The post holiday bug got the best of Kyler Murray. The quarterback was not at practice on Wednesday due to illness, although coach Jonathan Gannon said there's no concerns regarding his availability against the Eagles this weekend.

Murray's wide receiver, Hollywood Brown, remained out on Wednesday with a heel injury. Gannon mentioned that Brown needs to be healthy enough so that "he can be the player that he is and help us win the game."

Linebacker Zaven Collins, the only defensive player on the Cardinals roster that has started every game this season, was off to the side at practice. He's nursing an ankle injury.

Cornerback Garrett Williams returned to the practice field after being inactive last weekend against the Bears. He was limited, as was Bobby Price (quadricep), defensive lineman Leki Fotu (hand), safety Andre Chachere (shoulder), linebacker Victor Dimukeje (foot), linebacker Owen Pappoe (ankle), and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee).