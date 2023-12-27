Injury Report: Week 17 vs Eagles

WEDNESDAY REPORT
The post holiday bug got the best of Kyler Murray. The quarterback was not at practice on Wednesday due to illness, although coach Jonathan Gannon said there's no concerns regarding his availability against the Eagles this weekend.
Murray's wide receiver, Hollywood Brown, remained out on Wednesday with a heel injury. Gannon mentioned that Brown needs to be healthy enough so that "he can be the player that he is and help us win the game."
Linebacker Zaven Collins, the only defensive player on the Cardinals roster that has started every game this season, was off to the side at practice. He's nursing an ankle injury.
Cornerback Garrett Williams returned to the practice field after being inactive last weekend against the Bears. He was limited, as was Bobby Price (quadricep), defensive lineman Leki Fotu (hand), safety Andre Chachere (shoulder), linebacker Victor Dimukeje (foot), linebacker Owen Pappoe (ankle), and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee).
The Eagles held a walkthrough so their injury statuses were estimations. Only cornerback Darius Slay (knee) would not have practiced. Cornerback Avonte Maddox (pectoral) was full on Wednesday and has his practice window open to return from IR but told the media he's not sure yet if he'll play this weekend.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 17
Wednesday, December 27
WR Marquise Brown (Heel) - DNP
LB Zaven Collins (Ankle) - DNP
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (Knee) - DNP
QB Kyler Murray (Illness) - DNP
S Andre Chachere (Shoulder) - Limited
LB Victor Dimukeje (Foot) - Limited
DL Leki Fotu (Hand) - Limited
LB Owen Pappoe (Ankle) - Limited
CB Bobby Price (Quadricep) - Limited
DL Kevin Strong (Knee) - Limited
CB Garrett Williams (Knee) - Limited
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Week 17
Wednesday, December 27
CB Darius Slay (Knee) - DNP
LB Zach Cunningham (Knee) - Limited
LB Nicholas Morrow (Abdomen) - Limited
G Landon Dickerson (Thumb) - Full
CB Avonte Maddox (Pectoral) - Full