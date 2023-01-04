Injury Report: Week 18 At San Francisco 49ers

Wednesday Report

It is the end of a long and disappointing season, and an offense that felt it had so much promise once upon a time might not have many of its pieces in Sunday's finale against the 49ers.

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (knee) will not play, and wideout Robbie Anderson (back) and running back James Conner (knee/shin) also are in question.

Hopkins missed the Atlanta game as well. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said it would've been close for Hopkins to play had the Cardinals been playing a meaningful game, but the knee is "something that's been nagging him. We're just going to be cautious."

With Hopkins and Anderson ailing, the Cardinals signed wide receivers Auden Tate and Isaiah Coulter to the practice squad. They also cut offensive lineman Koda Martin from the practice squad. The good news? Kingsbury said wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who hurt his wrist in Atlanta, was OK and would play Sunday.

Ten players did not practice.