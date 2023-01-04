Injury Report: Week 18 At San Francisco 49ers

Wednesday Report
It is the end of a long and disappointing season, and an offense that felt it had so much promise once upon a time might not have many of its pieces in Sunday's finale against the 49ers.
Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (knee) will not play, and wideout Robbie Anderson (back) and running back James Conner (knee/shin) also are in question.
Hopkins missed the Atlanta game as well. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said it would've been close for Hopkins to play had the Cardinals been playing a meaningful game, but the knee is "something that's been nagging him. We're just going to be cautious."
With Hopkins and Anderson ailing, the Cardinals signed wide receivers Auden Tate and Isaiah Coulter to the practice squad. They also cut offensive lineman Koda Martin from the practice squad. The good news? Kingsbury said wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who hurt his wrist in Atlanta, was OK and would play Sunday.
Ten players did not practice.
The 49ers injury report will be released later on Wednesday.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 18
Wednesday, January 4 (*Walkthrough)
DL Zach Allen (hand) - DNP
OL Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle) - DNP
CB Antonio Hamilton (hip) - DNP
RB James Conner (knee/shin) - DNP
S Chris Banjo (concussion) - DNP
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee) - DNP
WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) - DNP
QB Colt McCoy (concussion) - DNP
WR Robbie Anderson (back) - DNP
LB Zaven Collins (calf) - DNP
OL Billy Price (knee) - Limited
DL Leki Fotu (shoulder) - Limited
CB Josh Jackson (hamstring) - Limited
CB Marco Wilson (neck) - Limited
LB Isaiah Simmons (ankle) - Limited
LB Tanner Vallejo (knee/wrist) - Limited
WR Marquise Brown (wrist) - Full
San Francisco Injury Report Week 18
Wednesday, January 4
G Aaron Banks (ankle/knee) - DNP
DE Nick Bosa (NIR-rest) - DNP
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) - DNP
DT Kevin Givens (knee) - DNP
LB Dre Greenlaw (back) - DNP
DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) - DNP
RB Christian McCaffery (ankle/knee) - DNP
T Trent Williams (NIR-rest) - DNP
DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) - Limited
CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) - Limited
QB Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) - Full
WR Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) - Full