Injury Report: Week 4 at 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 4 matchup with the 49ers

Sep 27, 2023 at 03:05 PM
Zach Gershman
Injury Report Week 4

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals were looking at another absence on the defensive line with Jonathan Ledbetter sidelined on Wednesday with a finger injury. The defensive line has taken a major hit over the last few weeks with L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins landing on Injured Reserve with bicep injuries.

While linebacker Krys Barnes was seen during stretching with a wrap around his hand, he did not practice.

For a third straight week. linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) wasn't on the practice field. Ahead of the Cowboys matchup, coach Jonathan Gannon said that Woods was trending in the right direction.

There's some good news for the Cardinals defense though. Linebacker Zaven Collins practiced with a dark visor after exiting the Cowboys game with an eye injury and practiced full. Running back James Conner (back) was a limited participant and offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hand) was a full-go on Wednesday.

For the 49ers, linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle), wide receivers Jauan Jennings (shin) and Deebo Samuel (ribs/knee), and tackle Trent Williams (rest) did not practice. Coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel hurt his ribs during Thursday Night Football against the Giants, but the knee injury appeared a few days later.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 3

Wednesday, September 27
LB Krys Barnes (Finger) - DNP
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (Finger) - DNP
LB Josh Woods (Ankle) - DNP
RB James Conner (Back) - Limited
OL Kelvin Beachum (Hand) - Full
LB Zaven Collins (Eye) - Full

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Week 4

Wednesday, September 27
LB Dre Greenlaw (Ankle) - DNP
WR Jauan Jennings (Shin) - DNP
WR Deebo Samuel (Ribs/Knee) - DNP
T Trent Williams (NIR-Rest) - DNP
WR Brandon Aiyuk (Shoulder) - Limited
CB Ambry Thomas (Knee) - Limited
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (Ankle) - Full

