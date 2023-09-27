Injury Report: Week 4 at 49ers

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals were looking at another absence on the defensive line with Jonathan Ledbetter sidelined on Wednesday with a finger injury. The defensive line has taken a major hit over the last few weeks with L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins landing on Injured Reserve with bicep injuries.

While linebacker Krys Barnes was seen during stretching with a wrap around his hand, he did not practice.

For a third straight week. linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) wasn't on the practice field. Ahead of the Cowboys matchup, coach Jonathan Gannon said that Woods was trending in the right direction.

There's some good news for the Cardinals defense though. Linebacker Zaven Collins practiced with a dark visor after exiting the Cowboys game with an eye injury and practiced full. Running back James Conner (back) was a limited participant and offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hand) was a full-go on Wednesday.