Injury Report: Week 4 At Panthers

WEDNESDAY REPORT
The Cardinals head to Carolina this week with injuries to watch.
Wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday, a step in the right direction after missing three games already this season. Kliff Kingsbury said he is optimistic Moore can play on Sunday.
"He was limited some but good to have him back out there," Kingsbury said. "Hopefully, he progresses to the point we can get something out of him on Sunday."
Kingsbury said wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) is doubtful to play.
"Unless he really comes around, he's probably not going to be available," Kingsbury said.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 4
Wednesday, September 28
OL Kelvin Beachum (NIR - Rest) - DNP
WR Marquise Brown (NIR-Rest) - DNP
TE Zach Ertz (NIR-Rest) - DNP
WR A.J. Green (Knee) - DNP
OL Rodney Hudson (Knee) - DNP
DL Rashard Lawrence ( Hand) - DNP
OL Justin Pugh (Elbow) - DNP
LB Ezekiel Turner (Ankle) - DNP
DL J.J. Watt (Calf) - DNP
LB Zaven Collins (Shoulder) - Limited
RB James Conner (Knee) - Limited
WR Greg Dortch (Back) - Limited
WR Rondale Moore (Hamstring) - Limited
K Matt Prater (Right Hip) - Limited
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Week 4
Wednesday, September 28
RB Christian McCaffrey (Thigh) - DNP
CB Jaycee Horn (Calf) - Limited
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Hamstring) - Limited
TE Ian Thomas (Ankle) - Limited
CB Stantley Thomas - Oliver (Achilles) - Limited
S Xavier Woods (Hamstring) - Limited