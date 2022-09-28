Injury Report: Week 4 At Panthers

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals head to Carolina this week with injuries to watch.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday, a step in the right direction after missing three games already this season. Kliff Kingsbury said he is optimistic Moore can play on Sunday.

"He was limited some but good to have him back out there," Kingsbury said. "Hopefully, he progresses to the point we can get something out of him on Sunday."

Kingsbury said wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) is doubtful to play.