Injury Report: Week 7 Vs. Saints

MONDAY REPORT
Kliff Kingsbury said left guard Justin Pugh will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Sunday.
Kingsbury said he hopes offensive lineman Cody Ford -- who remains on IR -- could be ready to play by Thursday.
"If not, Max Garcia will slide in there and be the guy," Kingsbury said.
Offensive lineman Rodney Hudson is still dealing with a knee injury, but Kingsbury said "it'll be close" regarding his status for Thursday.
"He didn't feel great Sunday when we got him out there," Kingsbury said," so we'll see how he feels for the next couple of days."
Running back James Conner is day-to-day and running back Darrel Williams is unlikely to play this week. And wide receiver Marquise Brown is "out indefinitely" after the wide receiver injured his foot late in Sunday's game, per Kingsbury.
The team will watch how kicker Matt Prater progresses this week before determining his Week 7 game status.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 7
Monday, October 17 (Estimated)
WR Marquise Brown (Foot) - DNP
RB James Conner (Ribs) - DNP
LB Dennis Gardeck (Ankle) - DNP
OL Rodney Hudson (Knee) - DNP
K Matt Prater (Right Hip) - DNP
OL Justin Pugh (Knee) - DNP
S Jalen Thompson (Hamstring) - DNP
RB Darrel Williams (Knee) - DNP
RB Eno Benjamin (Foot) - Limited
LB Zaven Collins (Shoulder) - Limited
DL Michael Dogbe (Elbow) - Limited
CB Trayvon Mullen (Hamstring) - Limited
DL Rashard Lawrence (Hand) - Full
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Week 7
Monday, October 17 (Estimated)
WR Keith Kirkwood (Ankle) - DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (Ankle) - DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore (Abdomen) - DNP
G Andrus Peat (Chest) - DNP
WR Michael Thomas (Foot) - DNP
TE Adam Trautman (Ankle) - DNP
CB Paulson Adebo (Knee) - Limited
QB Andy Dalton (Back) - Limited
RB Mark Ingram (Knee) - Limited
S Marcus Maye (Rib) - Limited
T Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-Rest) - Limited
G Calvin Throckmorton (Hip) - Limited
DE Payton Turner (Chest) - Limited
QB Jameis Winston (Back/Ankle) - Limited