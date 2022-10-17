Injury Report: Week 7 Vs. Saints

MONDAY REPORT

Kliff Kingsbury said left guard Justin Pugh will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Sunday.

Kingsbury said he hopes offensive lineman Cody Ford -- who remains on IR -- could be ready to play by Thursday.

"If not, Max Garcia will slide in there and be the guy," Kingsbury said.

Offensive lineman Rodney Hudson is still dealing with a knee injury, but Kingsbury said "it'll be close" regarding his status for Thursday.

"He didn't feel great Sunday when we got him out there," Kingsbury said," so we'll see how he feels for the next couple of days."

Running back James Conner is day-to-day and running back Darrel Williams is unlikely to play this week. And wide receiver Marquise Brown is "out indefinitely" after the wide receiver injured his foot late in Sunday's game, per Kingsbury.