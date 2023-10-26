Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Injury Report: Week 8 vs Ravens

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Ravens

Oct 26, 2023 at 01:59 PM
Zach Gershman
Injury Report Week 8

THURSDAY REPORT

The countdown to quarterback Kyler Murray's return continues to tick down, and Thursday might've featured the biggest step in his recovery process. Murray was removed from the injury report altogether, meaning his knee is no longer a factor in his status. This is huge for the Cardinals quarterback, who has been eager to get back to games.

Murray remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list. He needs to be put on the active roster before he can play.

The same trio of players that didn't practice on Wednesday, defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder), linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck), were not participating on Thursday. Barnes did not appear on the injury report last week, but was inactive on Sunday against the Seahawks. Wilkinson also did not play.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), wide receiver Zach Pascal (neck), and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) were limited once again.

The Ravens welcomed back linebacker Roquan Smith (shoulder) and running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) on Thursday. Coach John Harbaugh did not comment on Smith's injury. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was listed as limited with a shoulder injury.

WEDNESDAY REPORT

There's some positive news for the Cardinals secondary ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday after missing all of last week. Wide receiver Zach Pascal (neck) also joined them at practice on Wednesday. The trio were limited participants.

Having safety Budda Baker return against the Seahawks gave the defense a huge boost, and reuniting him with Thompson, if cleared, will add another spark to the unit.

Defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder), linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck) did not practice. Strong landed on the injury report last week with a calf injury, but played. Against the Seahawks, Wilkinson was inactive.

Lastly, along with offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hand), quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) was a full participant.

Like the Cardinals, the Ravens were without three players at practice. Running back Keaton Mitchell and safety Marcus Williams were nursing hamstring injuries. Linebacker Roquan Smith missed practice for the first time all season with a shoulder injury.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 8

Thursday, October 26
LB Krys Barnes (Hamstring) - DNP
DL Kevin Strong (Shoulder) - DNP
OL Elijah Wilkinson (Neck) - DNP
CB Antonio Hamilton (Groin) - Limited
WR Zach Pascal (Neck) - Limited
S Jalen Thompson (Hamstring) - Limited
OL Kelvin Beachum (Hand) - Full

Wednesday, October 25
LB Krys Barnes (Hamstring) - DNP
DL Kevin Strong (Shoulder) - DNP
OL Elijah Wilkinson (Neck) - DNP
CB Antonio Hamilton (Groin) - Limited
WR Zach Pascal (Neck) - Limited
S Jalen Thompson (Hamstring) - Limited
OL Kelvin Beachum (Hand) - Full
QB Kyler Murray (Knee) - Full

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Week 8

Thursday, October 26
RB Keaton Mitchell (Hamstring) - Limited
LB Roquan Smith (Shoulder) - Full
S Marcus Williams (Hamstring) - DNP
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (Shoulder) - Limited
LB Odafe Oweh (Ankle) - Limited
CB Kevon Seymour (Ankle) - Full
WR Tylan Wallace (Hamstring) - Full

Wednesday, October 25
RB Keaton Mitchell (Hamstring) - DNP
LB Roquan Smith (Shoulder) - DNP
S Marcus Williams (Hamstring) - DNP
CB Kevon Seymour (Ankle) - Limited
WR Tylan Wallace (Hamstring) - Full

