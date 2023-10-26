Injury Report: Week 8 vs Ravens

THURSDAY REPORT

The countdown to quarterback Kyler Murray's return continues to tick down, and Thursday might've featured the biggest step in his recovery process. Murray was removed from the injury report altogether, meaning his knee is no longer a factor in his status. This is huge for the Cardinals quarterback, who has been eager to get back to games.

Murray remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list. He needs to be put on the active roster before he can play.

The same trio of players that didn't practice on Wednesday, defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder), linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck), were not participating on Thursday. Barnes did not appear on the injury report last week, but was inactive on Sunday against the Seahawks. Wilkinson also did not play.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), wide receiver Zach Pascal (neck), and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) were limited once again.

The Ravens welcomed back linebacker Roquan Smith (shoulder) and running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) on Thursday. Coach John Harbaugh did not comment on Smith's injury. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was listed as limited with a shoulder injury.

WEDNESDAY REPORT

There's some positive news for the Cardinals secondary ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday after missing all of last week. Wide receiver Zach Pascal (neck) also joined them at practice on Wednesday. The trio were limited participants.

Having safety Budda Baker return against the Seahawks gave the defense a huge boost, and reuniting him with Thompson, if cleared, will add another spark to the unit.

Defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder), linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck) did not practice. Strong landed on the injury report last week with a calf injury, but played. Against the Seahawks, Wilkinson was inactive.

Lastly, along with offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hand), quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) was a full participant.