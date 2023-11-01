Injury Report: Week 9 at Browns

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals offense had a couple of key weapons sidelined on Wednesday with injuries. Running back Emari Demercado (toe), wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder), and offensive lineman Trystan Colon (calf) all exited last Sunday's game against the Ravens early, and did not practice.

Defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder), linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), and wide receiver Greg Dortch returned to practice after missing Sunday's game. They were limited participants.

Of course, quarterback Kyler Murray's name appeared on the injury report, and will continue to do so until he gets activated from the PUP list. Gannon has said Murray's fully healthy. He practiced full.