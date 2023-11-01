Injury Report: Week 9 at Browns

WEDNESDAY REPORT
The Cardinals offense had a couple of key weapons sidelined on Wednesday with injuries. Running back Emari Demercado (toe), wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder), and offensive lineman Trystan Colon (calf) all exited last Sunday's game against the Ravens early, and did not practice.
Defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder), linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), and wide receiver Greg Dortch returned to practice after missing Sunday's game. They were limited participants.
Of course, quarterback Kyler Murray's name appeared on the injury report, and will continue to do so until he gets activated from the PUP list. Gannon has said Murray's fully healthy. He practiced full.
The Cardinals opponent, the Browns, are also sorting out the status of their quarterback. Deshaun Watson (shoulder) missed practice all last week, but returned in a limited role on Wednesday. The Browns had ten players that did not practice.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 9
Wednesday, November 1
OL Trystan Colon (Calf) - DNP
RB Emari Demercado (Toe) - DNP
WR Michael Wilson (Shoulder) - DNP
LB Krys Barnes (Hamstring) - Limited
WR Greg Dortch (Ankle) - Limited
DL Kevin Strong (Shoulder) - Limited
QB Kyler Murray (Knee) - Full
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Week 9
Wednesday, November 1
WR David Bell (Knee) - DNP
G Joel Bitonio (NIR-Rest) - DNP
WR Amari Cooper (NIR-Rest/Ankle) - DNP
DE Myles Garrett (NIR-Rest/Shoulder) - DNP
T Dawand Jones (Shoulder) - DNP
CB Greg Newsome II (Groin) - DNP
TE David Njoku (Ankle) - DNP
DE Za'Darius Smith (NIR-Rest/Neck) - DNP
T Jedrick Wills Jr. (Foot/Ankle) - DNP
DE Alex Wright (Knee) - DNP
S Grant Delpit (Ankle/Shoulder) - Limited
RB Jerome Ford (Ankle) - Limited
CB Mike Ford Jr. (Glute) - Limited
LB Sione Takitaki (Hamstring) - Limited
LB Anthony Walker Jr. (Shoulder) - Limited
QB Deshaun Watson (Right Shoulder) - Limited
LB Tony Fields II (Shoulder) - Full
CB Cameron Mitchell (Shoulder) - Full