Injury Report: Week 9 Vs. Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks

Nov 02, 2022 at 01:35 PM
WEDNESDAY REPORT

Kliff Kingsbury said offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (back) is day-to-day but didn't sound optimistic about Humphries' chances of playing this week.

"Hopefully, he feels better," Kingsbury said," but I'm not sure he'll make it by Sunday."

Kingsbury confirmed the move to release kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Wednesday means the team likes where Matt Prater is health-wise.

"We feel good where he's at," Kingsbury said. "He kicked some today and looked good."

Running back Darrel Williams, who was listed with a new hip injury, was on crutches in the locker room.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 9

Wednesday, November 2
S Budda Baker (Ankle) - DNP
OL Max Garcia (Shoulder) - DNP
OL Rodney Hudson (Knee) - DNP
OL D.J. Humphries (Back) - DNP
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (Ribs) - DNP
CB Christian Matthew (Hamstring) - DNP
RB Darrel Williams (Hip) - DNP
RB James Conner (Ribs) - Limited
LB Dennis Gardeck (Ankle) - Limited
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (Back) - Limited
K Matt Prater (Right Hip) - Limited
LB Cameron Thomas (Back) - Limited
OL Josh Jones (Knee) - Full

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Week 9

Wednesday, November 2
WR Jalen Na

