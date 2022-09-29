International Flavor Added To Helmets With Flag Decals

The next two games, there will be flags on the field during NFL games, yet penalties are not attached.

The league has put together an International Flag Decal event for players to celebrate nationalities and heritage. A total of 10 Cardinals are taking part, which means they will have a flag decal from their international country as well as an American flag.

Athletes can get an international flag decal if they lived in the country for at least two years or had a parent or grandparent born there.

"I'm proud to play with the flag of South Korea on my helmet," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "It's a great way to honor my mom, honor my heritage and highlight the diverse backgrounds that make up the NFL."

The flags are on the white Cardinals helmets this week -- which they will wear in Carolina -- and on the black alternate helmet the team will wear (with the black alternate jerseys) in Week 5's home game against the Eagles.

The full list of Cardinals taking part: