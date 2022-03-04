Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

J.J. Watt A Cardinals Facility Regular Early In Offseason

Buddy Morris wins NFL award for Strength Coach of the Year

Mar 04, 2022 at 10:03 AM
The season ended, the players scattered. It's what is supposed to happen. But a few still hung around -- especially guys who are rehabbing injuries. One guy who has been around working out (save for a vacation that he took, which he documented on his social media) has been J.J. Watt.

Not sure if you can say Watt is rehabbing, since he had the amazing comeback to be able to play in the postseason game. But he's a guy who is legendary about his workouts, and that has been put into action in his first full offseason with the Cardinals.

"It's literally like Captain America in the building," coach Kliff Kingsbury said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this week. "It's like Mr. Incredible walks around, everyone straightens up. I'm telling you, it was like a day after our playoff loss, he was in there crushing the weights. He's in the hot tub at 5:30 a.m., he stays until noon, it's insane. The drive is insane."

During Kingsbury's meeting with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine, he said it looks to him that Watt is near full strength after the harsh shoulder injury that Watt somehow was able to overcome in a remarkable short amount of time for his playoff appearance.

Watt in the weight room is also a perfect segue to the news that Cardinals strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris was named the NFL Strength Coach of the Year in a vote by his peers in Indianapolis. Assistant strength and conditioning coach Mark Naylor broke the news on Twitter, which makes sense after seeing Buddy's reaction when Watt -- after Morris flew home from Indy and was overseeing Watt's workout Thursday -- posted a video mentioning Morris' award.

The video not only underscores Watt's work at the facility, but also a classic Buddy reaction.

DL J.J. Watt (black and white photo) sits on the bench before a playoff game in L.A. in 2021
Arizona Cardinals

