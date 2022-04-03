Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

J.J. Watt, Man Of The People (On A Saturday Afternoon)

Defensive end follows through on promise to hang out with fans

Apr 02, 2022 at 06:39 PM
It started because J.J. Watt just was taking a nice excursion to Sedona with his wife, and wanted to note how beautiful he thought his new state was.

But anything the Cardinals defensive end puts on social media will get a reaction, and in this case, it led to a tweet from local Twitter legend/Cardinals fan/dive bar and Peloton enthusiast Clue Heywood telling Watt he could offer up food and dive bar recommendations. And the latter piqued Watt's interest, in an effort to connect with the local fan base.

It all led to Saturday, when Watt made an appearance in Scottsdale just to hang out with anyone who wanted to come. (Although he did note that he needed to leave in time to get home to join his wife, a North Carolina product, in watching the UNC-Duke Final Four game Saturday evening.)

Sporting a vintage Suns Steve Nash jersey (Watt knows how to play to a crowd), photos and videos trickled out over -- where else? -- social media.

Watt signed autographs, played video games and got the kind of interaction he had aimed to have. It went down at the Coach House, a decision that, yes, ended up coming through Clue Heywood.

Watt has been making daily appearances at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center, getting in workouts prior to the beginning of the voluntary strength and conditioning phase of the offseason (which for the Cards will be April 19.)

