J.J. Watt, Man Of The People (On A Saturday Afternoon)

It started because J.J. Watt just was taking a nice excursion to Sedona with his wife, and wanted to note how beautiful he thought his new state was.

But anything the Cardinals defensive end puts on social media will get a reaction, and in this case, it led to a tweet from local Twitter legend/Cardinals fan/dive bar and Peloton enthusiast Clue Heywood telling Watt he could offer up food and dive bar recommendations. And the latter piqued Watt's interest, in an effort to connect with the local fan base.

It all led to Saturday, when Watt made an appearance in Scottsdale just to hang out with anyone who wanted to come. (Although he did note that he needed to leave in time to get home to join his wife, a North Carolina product, in watching the UNC-Duke Final Four game Saturday evening.)