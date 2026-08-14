Reasons To Love Start For Cardinals' Top Pick Against Raiders

THE STORY: LAS VEGAS -- Jeremiyah Love hoped to play in the preseason opener.
Albeit a week late, that wish was granted by Mike LaFleur on Thursday night in the 27-14 win against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Spoiler alert: He looked pretty good.
And he knew it as well.
"I kind of got into a little bit of a groove," the running back said. "Kind of wish I would have played just a tad bit longer, but I think I played enough for people to see."
The first-round pick got the start and played the entire first half. He had 11 carries for 58 yards and three receptions for 14 yards. While he knew that he'd see some snaps, Love was surprised to touch the football as much as he did.
"I didn't (expect it)," Love said. "But you know, ball is ball. I welcome it."
Love's nine-yard run in the second quarter set up a Simi Fehoko touchdown on a fade route. He also had a 15-yard run where he hurdled over the defender.
The excitement the fans are feeling on social media following Love's first taste of NFL action is equally as high as the 21-year-old's own emotions pregame. Love couldn't shake the happiness, especially with his parents in the stands.
Ignore the two false starts and the Cardinals opening drive is exactly what this offense can become. Jacoby Brissett orchestrated a 10-play, 63-yard drive, capped off by a Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown in the back of the end zone.
Brissett and Minshew combined to finish the first half a perfect 15-of-15 for 123 yards, three touchdowns, and a 141 passer rating.
With Carson Beck sidelined with a ribs injury, Minshew played midway the third quarter. He went 14-of-16 for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Kedon Slovis played the rest of the game.
"I felt like we operated at a high level and I think it's been a good thing this whole preseason," Minshew said on the Cardinals Locker Room Show. "One of Mike's core principles with this preseason and the offense in general is being able to operate and I think we've been able to do that at a high level. It's been a lot of fun."
The starting defense, which did not use veteran safety Budda Baker, struggled on the opening drive. Kirk Cousins led the Raiders offense on a 10-play, 68-yard scoring drive. Cousins went 5-of-6 for 50 yards, with completions mostly coming from short out routes. Two drives later, a 53-yard run by Mike Washington set up Fernando Mendoza's first touchdown as a pro. The first overall pick went 10-of-16 for 97 yards and one touchdown. The Cardinals allowed 103 yards on the ground.
Cody Simon took over for Mack Wilson Sr. at the middle linebacker position and was paired with Jack Gibbens. The free agent acquisition earned the start. Because of the rotation at defensive line, Walter Nolen III and Darius Robinson saw action late into the second quarter. Nolen picked up a sack in the Vegas red zone.
While LaFleur has said preseason games are just an extension of training camp, players like Fehoko and Jalen Brooks are making strong cases to make the 53-man roster in less than a month. Both won one-on-one battles for touchdowns.
It's unclear if the starters will play in the remaining two preseason games against the Cowboys and Packers. If they don't, the offense showcased its potential on Thursday night.
"Good little window right there, but again, there's stuff to clean up for sure in all three phases and then we're right back to work on Saturday and it's back to camp," LaFleur said.
TURNING POINT: Wide receiver Reggie Virgil made a ridiculous one-handed grab on third-and-4 along the Vegas sidelines to extend the Cardinals drive. After that, Chad Ryland booted through his second consecutive field goal to give Arizona a two-score advantage.
STANDOUTS: It's tough to ignore the impact Fehoko and Brooks are making with the second and third stringers. After going for 99 yards last week, Brooks once again led the pass catchers with 52 yards. Tyler Allgeier didn't see much action, but looked good with the four carries he did have. L.J. Collier also managed to bat away a Cousins pass and generated some pressures.
INJURY UPDATES: Chase Bisontis went down with a left knee injury on the opening drive of the second half. LaFleur said they need to do more tests, but it "does not look good" for Bisontis. Tight end Jameson Geers left the game at the end with a thumb injury. Love had an ankle injury, which LaFleur said wasn't an issue and he could have returned if they needed him. Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark and outside linebacker Baron Browning did not play in the game after not practicing on Tuesday.