Reasons To Love Start For Cardinals' Top Pick Against Raiders

Ignore the two false starts and the Cardinals opening drive is exactly what this offense can become. Jacoby Brissett orchestrated a 10-play, 63-yard drive, capped off by a Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown in the back of the end zone.

Brissett and Minshew combined to finish the first half a perfect 15-of-15 for 123 yards, three touchdowns, and a 141 passer rating.

With Carson Beck sidelined with a ribs injury, Minshew played midway the third quarter. He went 14-of-16 for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Kedon Slovis played the rest of the game.

"I felt like we operated at a high level and I think it's been a good thing this whole preseason," Minshew said on the Cardinals Locker Room Show. "One of Mike's core principles with this preseason and the offense in general is being able to operate and I think we've been able to do that at a high level. It's been a lot of fun."

The starting defense, which did not use veteran safety Budda Baker, struggled on the opening drive. Kirk Cousins led the Raiders offense on a 10-play, 68-yard scoring drive. Cousins went 5-of-6 for 50 yards, with completions mostly coming from short out routes. Two drives later, a 53-yard run by Mike Washington set up Fernando Mendoza's first touchdown as a pro. The first overall pick went 10-of-16 for 97 yards and one touchdown. The Cardinals allowed 103 yards on the ground.

Cody Simon took over for Mack Wilson Sr. at the middle linebacker position and was paired with Jack Gibbens. The free agent acquisition earned the start. Because of the rotation at defensive line, Walter Nolen III and Darius Robinson saw action late into the second quarter. Nolen picked up a sack in the Vegas red zone.

While LaFleur has said preseason games are just an extension of training camp, players like Fehoko and Jalen Brooks are making strong cases to make the 53-man roster in less than a month. Both won one-on-one battles for touchdowns.

It's unclear if the starters will play in the remaining two preseason games against the Cowboys and Packers. If they don't, the offense showcased its potential on Thursday night.