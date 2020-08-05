Kingsbury's House On Draft Night Was 'Super Extra,' But Imagine Float Swans

Soon the Cardinals will finally get to State Farm Stadium for training camp, but in this weird year short-circuited in so many ways by the pandemic, the most memorable moment so far was the viral picture of Kliff Kingsbury at his house on draft night.

(Maybe you can make the argument for the DeAnde Hopkins trade, but because that took so long to be official, etc., it didn't feel like a moment as much as an awesome upgrade. Feel free to debate the topic.)

Kingsbury has been asked about it a couple of times, and the coach has been pretty low-key in his answers. But he gave probably his best response to the situation and the photo during a pre-camp interview Wednesday on "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network.

"Going into it I knew I was going to be super extra in the picture," Kingsbury said. "I do think the fire -- it was 100 degrees and sunny -- was a bit much, but I laid four phones on the table because the NFL gave us a couple ... all the screens, I just wanted to make it as extra as possible and it turned out good. It made for fun.

"The NFL only allowed us to have one person at the house or I might've had some people on the float swans in the back, or a DJ, really doing it big. There's always next year, hopefully."