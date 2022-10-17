Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kliff Kingsbury: I'd Consider Giving Up Playcalling

Coach says all he wants to do is figure out how to get wins

Oct 17, 2022 at 02:18 PM
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

During his Monday press conference, Kliff Kingsbury, in assessing his view of the Cardinals' struggling offense, was asked if one possibility would be changing who was calling the plays.

"I am open to anything that helps us score more points and helps us win," Kingsbury said. "We will see where it all goes, but yeah, whatever it takes to win, I'm all for it."

Asked again later during his appearance on the "Wolf and Luke" show on Arizona Sports, 98.7, Kingsbury again said he would "definitely" consider such a move.

"Whatever it takes to win, whatever it takes to score points," Kingsbury said. "Anything goes in this league. We will examine all avenues."

Kingsbury acknowledged it might be tough to make a switch on a short week, but then again, the Cardinals will have extra time to prepare for the Vikings after the Saints with a minibye this weekend. That Kingsbury is open to a change underscores again his desire to fix an offense that has struggled so much he said Sunday he had never been through it before.

It also underscored where he is with his team. It was during the 2020 season Kingsbury said he couldn't see any scenario where he would give up playcalling. Things have changed since then.

Last season, when Kingsbury missed the game in Cleveland because of Covid, assistant coach Spencer Whipple called the plays in the Cardinals' win over the Browns.

