Kliff Kingsbury: 'You Just Try To Stay Focused' Amid Distractions

Kingsbury said he was disappointed for Keim – "I have a great appreciation for Steve and always will" – and said he has a similar relationship with the two men fulfilling Keim's duties at the moment: vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson.

"We all want to do the best for this organization," Kingsbury said.

Kugler has publicized a request for NFL arbitration about his incident, saying it was untrue he had inappropriately touched a female security guard and wants to clear his name.

The Cardinals released a statement about Kugler's request: "As an ongoing legal matter, we are going to refrain from comment other than to say the team is confident the process will result in a much different set of facts than those presented today and that it had good cause to terminate Mr. Kugler's employment."

Kingsbury deferred to the team statement on that situation.

The coach said he doesn't take such issues home with him, although as emphasized on Hard Knocks this week, if Kingsbury is leaving his house at 3:15 a.m. and staying at the Dignity Health Training Center late, he's at work most of the time.

"When I'm at home I just try to detach and focus on me, and when I'm here, make sure everyone is in the good space," he said.

There are still four football games left to be played, starting in Denver Sunday. The Broncos will be without quarterback Russell Wilson, who was ruled out after suffering a concussion last week.

And Kingsbury still has frustrations about how Monday night's loss to the Patriots played out. "We had two illegal shifts on huge gains, I mean, that's basic football 101. That can't happen," he said.

There are things out of his control. It's the things in his control Kingsbury is trying to make right.