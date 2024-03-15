Kyler Murray Reaction No Surprise To Aaron Donald Retirement 

Donald was a pain in the rear for every team he went against, but obviously in the NFC West -- where the Cards, Seahawks and Niners had to play him twice a season -- it was magnified. Only Russell Wilson (15) was sacked by Donald more than Murray (6.5), and Donald have five extra seasons to face Wilson before Kyler got into the league.

So yeah, it makes sense that Kyler is relieved.

The Rams still have Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay and those guys will make the team competitive. But you take a great player out of the defense -- and this isn't a player who was fading in his last couple of years, Donald was still the best DL (and arguably the best defensive player) in the league. Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt are awesome. Donald was too.

For the Cardinals, it'll help going against the Rams with the physical "cram it vertical" mindset when an excellent lineman isn't part of the equation.