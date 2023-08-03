Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Kyler The Inquisitor, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Daily discussions between the quarterback and head coach make a difference

Aug 03, 2023 at 03:57 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Kyler Murray can't practice. But he can watch. And talk. And discuss.

And that's what the injured quarterback has done more than a few times with head coach Jonathan Gannon during 7-on-7 and especially 11-on-11 work, as Murray tries to get as much out of camp as he can.

"He's kind of a ball junkie," Gannon said. "He wants to understand the why -- why is (DC Nick) Rallis doing that, why is (CB) Marco (Wilson) playing it that way, why is this going on, different things. 'Why would you call that right there?' I'd say, 'I don't know why Nick would call that right there, I wouldn't.'

"But I try to educate him on those things. He wants to know defense. Good quarterbacks do. And he's very intelligent. You can talk with him on a level like he's a coach, because he's smart and he understands. For me, it's good to hear from his perspective. 'Is that hard on you guys?' 'No it's not hard.' Or, 'You should do more of that because here's why it's hard on us.' Just the back and forth of the quarterback position."

Murray is engaged, certainly. That will only help him so much in his return to the field -- his body and being comfortable with the physicality is going to be paramount -- but it's hard to believe he won't be mentally prepared in a football sense.

-- The Cardinals were out for their second padded practice on Thursday. During the OL-v-DL drills, it was interesting to see rookie tackle Paris Johnson Jr. get visibly irritated with himself when he was beat by edge rusher Dennis Gardeck. The next time the two paired up, PJJ took care of business, basically throwing Gardeck to the side.

-- That said it was a good period for Gardeck, and it will be interesting with all the uncertainty at OLB how much opportunity Gardeck could get in terms of defensive snaps.

-- The same group of injured(?) players were not doing most of the work, including three tight ends and wide receiver Hollywood Brown.

-- Rookie WR Michael Wilson and second-year cornerback Christian Matthew have matched up quite a bit early on. The first rep they took against each other Matthew was flagged for holding as Wilson came out of his break. That's been the concern with Matthew is how he can get grabby, and that's something he will have to continue to work on.

-- It was already known that Matthew and rookie Kei'Trel Clark were both being looked at across from Marco Wilson, but Clark got some of the first-team reps on Thursday.

-- Greg Dortch made a heck of a sideline grab on a Clayton Tune pass, and the defensive backs tried to point to the divot Dortch left with one of his feet as proof it was out of bounds. It was ruled a catch.

-- Pat Elflein was getting some second-team reps at center, although one his shotgun snaps airmailed the head of Tune and it was "returned" for a touchdown by linebacker Jesse Luketa.

-- First-team QB Colt McCoy sat out the last 11-on-11 period, and it looked like it could be the framework of what the Cardinals might want to do in the first preseason game.

-- The session ended when a Jeff Driskel pass intended for tight end Blake Whiteheart was deflected by Clark and into the hands of safety JuJu Hughes for an interception.

2023_TC_0802ce_0471
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Waiting On Ojulari, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Hollywood Brown ramps up work after time down

news

Cardinals Update Turf And Lights In Tempe Bubble

Team will be practicing back in Tempe after first preseason game

news

Happy Pads Day! And Camp Practice Aftermath

Tune continues to get work; Togiai makes impression at tight end

news

No Pads Quite Yet, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Offensive linemen start to work multiple spots

news

Back Together Weekend, The First Skirmish, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Gannon does not tolerate fighting, as promised

news

New Practice Jerseys, And Camp Practice Aftermath

McCoy practices but does not throw in light workout

news

Paris Leans Right, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Cardinals have first workout with fans of training camp

news

Fighting At Camp? Jonathan Gannon Does Not Approve

Coach makes clear he doesn't want players scuffling

news

Budda Baker Asks, 'Are You All (Beep Sound) Ready?'

With training camp coming, safety speaks on social media

news

DeAndre Hopkins Picks Tennessee As His Next Team

Wide receiver headed to Titans after his release by Cardinals earlier in offseason

news

Kyler Murray Opens Up, And That Feels Different

Quarterback shows rehab process on new "Flight Plan" episode

Advertising