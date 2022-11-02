As Larry Fitzgerald Enters Arizona Sports Hall Of Fame, Retirement Still Not The Word

The honor Larry Fitzgerald accepted graciously. The attention that came with it, the Cardinals' legendary wide receiver prefers to do without.

So when Fitzgerald arrived at the Chateau Luxe in Phoenix Tuesday night for his induction into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, he understood what it entailed.

Fitz hasn't played for the Cardinals since 2020. He hasn't done any kind of retirement announcement either – and that's by design.

"Life is like a book," Fitzgerald told azcardinals.com. "You have many chapters. In 17 years and the experiences I had playing for the Arizona Cardinals were some of the best of my entire life. But life doesn't end and it's definitely not retirement for me.

"I didn't feel like I should say I was retiring because that's not what I was doing. I'm simply just turning the page to the next chapter of my life."

That includes working in the venture capital and private equity investment world, something he has passionate about since a 2008 internship with JPMorgan Chase. Fitzgerald also watches every Cardinals game – he attended the game in Minnesota this past weekend – and said he pulls for his former team.

He still travels the world as he always has, and spends time with his kids – including his eldest son, now playing football at Brophy Prep.