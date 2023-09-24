Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Leki Fotu Returns As Cardinals Announce Inactives Against Cowboys

Dallas missing two starting offensive linemen

Sep 24, 2023 at 11:55 AM
There is one benefit for the Cardinals knowing players are injured enough to end up on Injured Reserve -- it makes the gameday inactives much more simple.

With the Cardinals currently owning an open roster spot on the 53-man list and the fact they only elevated one player (defensive lineman Ben Stille) from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, only five inactives were necessary. Four of them remain players who the Cardinals claimed on waivers at the end of the preseason.

The only current injured player is linebacker Josh Woods, who hurt his ankle against the Commanders in Week 1 and remains out. The Cardinals do get defensive lineman Leki Fotu (shoulder) back in the lineup.

  • LB Josh Woods (ankle)
  • CB Starling Thomas V
  • OL Carter O'Donnell
  • OL Ilm Manning
  • TE Elijah Higgins

For the Cowboys, two starting offensive linemen -- guard Zack Martin and center Tyler Biadasz -- are inactive.

