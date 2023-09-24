Leki Fotu Returns As Cardinals Announce Inactives Against Cowboys

There is one benefit for the Cardinals knowing players are injured enough to end up on Injured Reserve -- it makes the gameday inactives much more simple.

With the Cardinals currently owning an open roster spot on the 53-man list and the fact they only elevated one player (defensive lineman Ben Stille) from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, only five inactives were necessary. Four of them remain players who the Cardinals claimed on waivers at the end of the preseason.

The only current injured player is linebacker Josh Woods, who hurt his ankle against the Commanders in Week 1 and remains out. The Cardinals do get defensive lineman Leki Fotu (shoulder) back in the lineup.

LB Josh Woods (ankle)

CB Starling Thomas V

OL Carter O'Donnell

OL Ilm Manning

TE Elijah Higgins