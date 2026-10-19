 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Limiting Top-Ranked Offense, Cardinals Defense Showed Potential

LaFleur: Identity can be built off performance against Rams

Oct 19, 2026 at 04:21 PM
Author Image
Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Cardinals safety Budda Baker leaps to break up a potential touchdown pass against the Rams on Sunday.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals safety Budda Baker leaps to break up a potential touchdown pass against the Rams on Sunday.

When Mike LaFleur talked about his belief in the Cardinals defense, it was based on his own experience playing against defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Before LaFleur was the Cardinals coach, he was the Rams offensive coordinator. He saw first-hand creativity and confusion that posed challenges for an opposing offense.

Lately, the Cardinals have struggled on that side of the ball. But on Sunday against the Rams -- and both LaFleur and Rallis sharing the same sideline -- LaFleur saw flashes from the past. He also saw a path towards a turnaround.

"It was reminiscent of what I felt like I saw in 2024, maybe even in the early parts of last year in terms of something that did not look fun for the opposing offense," LaFleur said. "I thought their play style was awesome. It looked to me like they had clear minds. I saw 11 as one."

LaFleur wouldn't divulge the conversations that led to specific changes. But aggression was an emphasis. The Cardinals blitzed 13 times, which was a season-high for the unit. Safety Budda Baker and outside linebacker Josh Sweat both got home for a sack.

Before the final offensive drive for the Rams, the Cardinals held Los Angeles to 200 yards of offense.

"The ability for guys to just execute and do our job, whatever the play call is," Baker said. "That was a full team win, but also just a great defensive job, like with the plan, but also just guys executing all the calls."

On top of Baker's Matthew Stafford takedown, he finished with six tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and a pass deflection. After the game, Baker and Wilson received a game ball from LaFleur.

The aggressiveness had been paramount on fourth down. On Sunday, the Cardinals forced two turnover on downs against the Rams, both in the second half.  The Cardinals lead the league with seven drives ending on downs.

"Honestly, all week we just preached to be one of 11," cornerback Kei'Trel Clark said. "One play at a time, just focus on the play you are on and doing your job and I think everybody did that. Sometimes plays didn't go our way but we didn't waver and we came out victorious."

An example came on the Rams' final drive, when Rams receiver Puka Nacua had a 42-yard catch-and-run to set up a Colby Parkinson touchdown. Baker was frustrated at the defense missing a chance to close out the game, but the emotion quickly shifted to gratitude after Chad Ryland kicked the game-winning field goal.

"That's why football is the ultimate team spot," Baker said.

More changes could be on the way this week against the Broncos. Defensive lineman Walter Nolen III exited the game with a right ankle injury and while LaFleur did not have much of an update, he said the defensive lineman came out "OK."

But after a week when Rallis and the defense were under fire following four consecutive 30-plus point outings, stepping up against the (then-) top-ranked offense in the NFL mattered.

"We know this is a results-based business, but I knew our defense had more than what we've been putting out there and we just had to unlock it some way somehow," LaFleur said. "This was just one week, but it was a step in the right direction, and I do believe we can grow from this. I believe we can start to build an identity off of this one."

Related Content

news

As Defense Sparkles, Cardinals Topple Rams With A Kick (Six, Actually)

On final play, Ryland delivers Arizona 18-16 victory in L.A.

news

3x3: Week 6 Cardinals at Rams

A trio of names, numbers, and notes going into Week 6

news

Kitan Crawford Activated To Roster After IR Stint

Cardinals elevate Hull, Reed from practice squad

news

Jeremiyah Love Ruled Out Against Rams

Running back dealing with ankle sprain

news

Cardinals Chosen As Innovative Philanthropic Company Of Year By Phoenix Business Journal

news

Teagan Quitoriano's Performance Could Expand Cardinals 3-Tight End Philosophy

Offense played most 13 personnel snaps in franchise history

news

Doubling Up: Cardinals Work To Get Trey McBride, Michael Wilson Free In Passing Game

Brooks to get more chances after trade of Harrison

news

Jeremiyah Love Could Sit Against Rams With Lingering Ankle Issue

Running back doesn't practice Wednesday

news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Kitan Crawford

Safety has been on IR since opener

news

Cardinals, Beating Cancer Crucial Part Of Father-Son Story

In latest installment of Fanchise series, Neffs celebrate blessings

news

How To Watch: Cardinals vs. Rams, Week 6

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams on October 18, 2026

Advertising