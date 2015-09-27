Locker Room Reaction: Cardinals Dominate 49ers

BRUCE ARIANS
Quotable:"I thought we came out with a purpose. We played for sixty minutes with that purpose and that was to get in first place in our division."
TYRANN MATHIEU
Quotable:"Obviously we are super talented and super confident. We just have to keep stacking these wins."
LARRY FITZGERALD
Quotable:"I can't think of a game that I've ever been able to beat them like this."
CARSON PALMER
Quotable:"We'll have to look at the film. I know it wasn't perfect. I know it wasn't pretty."
CHRIS JOHNSON
Quotable:"Coming out this year I feel more fresh and explosive."
JERRAUD POWERS
Quotable:"We looked good as a secondary but it was really because of the pressure."
RASHAD JOHNSON
Quotable:"We had a beat on what those guys like to do."
JAMES BETTCHER
Quotable:"I think at the end of the day the biggest thing was guys played hard."
AZCARDINALS.COM SUGGESTS:________