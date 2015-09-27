Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

More

Locker Room Reaction: Cardinals Dominate 49ers

Coach Arians and the Arizona Cardinals react to the win over San Francisco

Sep 27, 2015 at 11:06 AM

BRUCE ARIANS

Quotable:"I thought we came out with a purpose. We played for sixty minutes with that purpose and that was to get in first place in our division."

TYRANN MATHIEU

Quotable:"Obviously we are super talented and super confident. We just have to keep stacking these wins."

LARRY FITZGERALD

Quotable:"I can't think of a game that I've ever been able to beat them like this."

CARSON PALMER

Quotable:"We'll have to look at the film. I know it wasn't perfect. I know it wasn't pretty."

CHRIS JOHNSON

Quotable:"Coming out this year I feel more fresh and explosive."

JERRAUD POWERS

Quotable:"We looked good as a secondary but it was really because of the pressure."

RASHAD JOHNSON

Quotable:"We had a beat on what those guys like to do."

JAMES BETTCHER

Quotable:"I think at the end of the day the biggest thing was guys played hard."

AZCARDINALS.COM SUGGESTS:________

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gannon 'Not In A Hurry' To Rush Kyler Murray Back On Field

Coach emphasizes one-day-at-a-time process for Cardinals QB
news

Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys
news

Improving Cardinals Offense Preps For Parsons, Cowboys

Dobbs and Co. must find way to dent NFL's top defense
news

Cardinals Working Benefits Of Zach Ertz, Trey McBride And Tight Ends

Notes: Dimukeje finding footing as pass rusher; Gannon builds culture
news

Cardinals Reshuffle Defensive Line Again With Carlos Watkins Injury

Already down Collier, unit wants to be able to keep deep rotation
news

Starts Are There, But Cardinals Need To Find Way To Finish 

Gannon just wants "continuation of good football" 
news

Cardinals Can't Close Out Giants In Difficult Loss During Home Opener

Despite offensive improvement and big lead, New York escapes with 31-28 decision
news

Defense Can't Sustain Excellent Start And It Costs Cardinals

Dominate first-half performance gets lost in second half
news

Cardinals Hope To Get Off To Good Start With Home Schedule

Giants visit as Gannon works first game at State Farm Stadium
news

Injury Report: Week 2 vs Giants

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Giants
news

Kyzir White Leaves Imprint Already As Defensive Leader

Linebacker wants to drive Cardinals to be a top defense
news

Cardinals Ready To See Isaiah Simmons Again When Giants Visit

Notes: Wallace carves out role quickly at safety; Pascal physical on special teams
Advertising