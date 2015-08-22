Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Training Camp

Locker Room Reaction: Chargers vs. Cardinals

Listen to reaction from Coach Arians and the Cardinals following preaseason game number two

Aug 22, 2015 at 04:22 PM

BRUCE ARIANS

CARSON PALMER

PATRICK PETERSON

JOHN BROWN

DAVID JOHNSON

**

**

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Isaiah Simmons Heads Into Crucial Fourth Season

Linebacker/Defensive back spent most time in secondary in 2022

news

Cardinals Awards For 2022

Budda Baker, James Conner, J.J. Watt top list of honorees

news

As Coaching Search Moves On, Kyler Murray Factor Looms

Whether an offensive or defensive coach, developing quarterback crucial

news

Monti Ossenfort Ready To Take Cardinals For A Spin

Team's new general manager has much on plate, including hiring new coach

news

A New Message For Cardinals: 'Ego Will Not Be Tolerated'

Notes: Hopkins future to be discussed; possibilities of No. 3 draft pick

news

You've Got Mail: The GM Has Arrived

Topics include the No. 3 pick, Hopkins and player input on a coach

news

Cardinals Hire Monti Ossenfort As New General Manager

Has been Titans director of player personnel; coach hire next

news

Super Bowl Surprise For High School Player With Leukemia

Eastmark's Kevin Winegar gets tickets for game next month at State Farm Stadium

news

Depth Of Field: Watt A Year

Exploring the final season of J.J. Watt's NFL career through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2022

Whomever is hired to be new general manager, much work awaits

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': The End For Watt And Kliff

David Blough executes 'Joe Montana,' Hopkins' last words of season

news

Cardinals Reportedly Get Permission To Talk To Sean Payton In Coach Search

Michael Bidwill had said there was 'urgency' in making hires for GM, coach

Advertising