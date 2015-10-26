Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Locker Room Reaction: Monday Night Victory

Hear from Bruce Arians and the Cardinals after the 26-18 win over Baltimore

Oct 26, 2015 at 04:08 PM

BRUCE ARIANS

Quotable: "I thought we exorcised a couple of demons coming out at halftime and played extremely well in the third quarter."

CARSON PALMER

Quotable: "We have so much confidence in our defense and that's why right there."

TYRANN MATHIEU

Quotable:"It was a great opportunity for us to show what we can do."

PATRICK PETERSON

Quotable:"We can clean up a few of these small mistakes, but overall I thought it was a great defensive effort."

TONY JEFFERSON

Quotable:"I am excited to get on Twitter."

CHRIS JOHNSON

Quotable:"I love Monday night. Everyone around the world is watching."

DWIGHT FREENEY

Quotable:"We work as a team on defense."

DEONE BUCANNON

Quotable:"Every man trusts each other on that field."

KEVIN MINTER

Quotable:"We finally finished and I am proud of these boys."

