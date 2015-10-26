Locker Room Reaction: Monday Night Victory

BRUCE ARIANS
Quotable: "I thought we exorcised a couple of demons coming out at halftime and played extremely well in the third quarter."
CARSON PALMER
Quotable: "We have so much confidence in our defense and that's why right there."
TYRANN MATHIEU
Quotable:"It was a great opportunity for us to show what we can do."
PATRICK PETERSON
Quotable:"We can clean up a few of these small mistakes, but overall I thought it was a great defensive effort."
TONY JEFFERSON
Quotable:"I am excited to get on Twitter."
CHRIS JOHNSON
Quotable:"I love Monday night. Everyone around the world is watching."
DWIGHT FREENEY
Quotable:"We work as a team on defense."
DEONE BUCANNON
Quotable:"Every man trusts each other on that field."
KEVIN MINTER
Quotable:"We finally finished and I am proud of these boys."
