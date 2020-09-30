 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Matt Rhule Felt 'Sad' After Win Over Kliff Kingsbury Led To Firing 

Panthers coach sent text to Cardinals coach following last college game

Sep 30, 2020 at 01:32 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Kliff Kingsbury and Matt Rhule are friends, no doubt adding a layer of interest to Sunday's game in Carolina between the Cardinals and the Panthers. Not only are the two high-profile college coaches who made the jump to the NFL, but Rhule handed Kingsbury his final college defeat in 2018, the one that ultimately got him fired.

And Rhule felt bad.

"Just to tell you the kind of man he is, he literally texted me an hour after the game as it was coming out I had gotten fired just saying, 'Sorry about that.' " Kingsbury told Carolina reporters Wednesday. "And (he) was genuine about it. He really felt bad I had lost my job because they had beat us."

The regular-season finale between Texas Tech and Baylor had been a playoff of sorts. The winner would be bowl eligible, the loser not. Baylor came way with the 35-24 win. Kingsbury was fired with two years left on his contract.

"I was sad for him at the time because I think he's a really good coach, I think he did a great job at Texas Tech and when he was leaving I just wanted to call and let him know if there was anything I could do for him, just like I know he would do for me," Rhule said. "When he got this opportunity in Arizona, I got fired up for him. Every time I get a chance to see him I make sure to reach out."

Kingsbury landed on his feet well, first taking the offensive coordinator job with USC, albeit briefly until the Cardinals came calling in January of 2019. Rhule, meanwhile, finished up a superb job at Baylor -- after rebuilding Temple before that -- before being hired by the Panthers this offseason.

"I consider (Kliff) a friend," Rhule said. "He's one of the guys I called when I was trying to figure out last year if I was going to go to the NFL or not. He was kind enough to have a couple of my Baylor coaches out to talk football with him when he first went to Arizona to help us in the Big 12."

Kingsbury too had high praise for his counterpart.

"He's a phenomenal coach and an even better person too," Kingsbury said. "He's one of my favorite people I've met in coaching."

Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech (left), and Matt Rhule at Baylor.
Photos by Associated Press
Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech (left), and Matt Rhule at Baylor.

Related Content

news

Salary Cap Has Huge Jump To $255 Million In 2024

Teams get $30 million more than last season
news

For Cardinals, 6 In 90 Makes For Intriguing Draft Options

Premium picks will aid Ossenfort's roster rebuild
news

In A Re-Draft, Paris Johnson At 6 Understandable With 7 Looming 

Raiders were potentially looking for offensive line upgrade
news

Dwight Freeney, Brief But Impactful Cardinal, Elected To Hall Of Fame

Veteran sparked team's pass rush in 2015 season
news

Remembering Jonathan Cooper And The Lack Of Draft Guarantees

Stanton recalls how guard was dominating before rookie broke his leg
news

Kliff Kingsbury Headed Back Into NFL (Again)

Former Cardinals coach hired by Washington
news

Year One Under Jonathan Gannon Saw Penalty Improvement

Cardinals had significant drop in pre-snap flags
news

The Tangible Impact Of Kyler's Comeback

The numbers show Cardinals moved up league-wide when QB played
news

All-Star Cardinals Coaches And The Players With Whom They'll Work

Gannon assistants will get an up-close view of these potential draftees
news

Kyler Murray's Journey To Get Under Center 

Quarterback had non-shotgun snaps spike in Petzing offense
news

Index Finds Jonathan Gannon Most Aggressive Fourth-Down Coach

Cardinals boss went for it more often than amalgamation of coaching decisions since 2018
news

Jonathan Gannon Talks About 'Starting Over From Scratch'

Cardinals coach seeks big improvements; that could mean some big change
Advertising