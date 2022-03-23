Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

With Jeff Gladney, Dollars Make Sense He'll Likely Play

New cornerback would team with Murphy, Wilson in secondary

Mar 23, 2022 at 10:55 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The cavalcade of gigantic NFL moves continued Wednesday when the Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, further pushing the AFC into chaos.

It's obviously been more quiet around the Cardinals, who clearly have taken a wait-out-the-market approach this year, with the salary cap that much tighter. (As of Wednesday morning, the NFLPA has the Cardinals with $9.2 million of cap space on 59 contracts; only the top 51 cap numbers count in the offseason.)

But it is the contract numbers of one of the new additions -- cornerback Jeff Gladney -- that catch the eye. Not that is is a mind-blowing deal. But with $4 million guaranteed and $3.5M of that this season, it's the best indication (short of an interview with Kliff or Vance Joseph) that the Cardinals are counting on Gladney not only to make the roster this season but also to play a significant role.

It's not a guarantee, of course. Malcolm Butler got a decent contract last offseason, was beaten out by Marco Wilson, and "retired" (Butler has had a couple of workouts of late trying to catch on somewhere in 2022.) But there are expectations Gladney will step up.

There is still time to sign another veteran free agent at cornerback, and drafting one seems probable, at least at this point. Right now though, the top three would be Byron Murphy, Wilson and Gladney, the latter of whom did not play in 2021 because of legal issues (he was acquitted in a trial for assault.) Gladney was a 2020 first-round pick of the Vikings, with a rookie year that was the kind of uneven first year many rookies encounter.

There are still questions about the defense that need some answers over the next six weeks, through the draft. Who is the pass rusher to take the role Chandler Jones once had? Will there be another defensive lineman brought in now that Jordan Phillips is gone? And yes, who will be other cornerbacks brought in?

But Gladney will be in the mix, as the Cardinals prepare for 2022.

New Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney
Zachary Silver/AP
New Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney

Related Content

news

Kliff Kingsbury Reiterates He And Kyler Murray 'In A Good Place'

Cardinals coach makes comment at NFL Owners Meetings
news

Cardinals May Practice Against Titans In Nashville During Training Camp

Vrabel says plan is for teams to get together for joint work
news

Kyler Murray Talks Big Unit And The Bird Who Cried Uncle

Quarterback's relative was at the plate when Johnson threw memorable pitch
news

Hopkins Cap Help And Numbers For Ertz, Conner

New league year -- and official start to free agency -- comes Wednesday
news

Cardinals Continue To Maneuver With Salary Cap

Kennard's pay reduction clears up more room with free agency coming
news

Chandler Jones Says Future Will Be Determined By Who Maximizes Chandler Jones

Linebacker about to hit unrestricted free-agent market
news

Talking The Terms And Phrases Of Free Agency

Some of the definitions you need to know this time of year
news

Russell Wilson Departs NFC West In Trade To Broncos

Seahawks deal away their franchise quarterback
news

J.J. Watt A Cardinals Facility Regular Early In Offseason

Buddy Morris wins NFL award for Strength Coach of the Year
news

Andy Isabella Gets Permission To Seek Trade

Wide receiver has 31 catches in three seasons
news

Kyler Murray Agent Puts Out Statement On QB's Behalf

Emphasizes Murray is committed to Cardinals but also wants new deal
Advertising