No Answer Yet On Kyler, Or Who QB1 Will Be

A lot of teams have settled their quarterback situation going into Week 1 -- the Buccaneers announced Tuesday morning Baker Mayfield would be their starter -- but the Cardinals are one team that has not.

Jonathan Gannon was asked if veteran Colt McCoy had done enough to be named the starter against Washington Sept. 10, and the coach would not say that.

"When we need to name the starters we'll name the starters," Gannon said. "He's doing a good job. I thought he operated well. I think he's getting more and more comfortable with what we are asking him to do. He's obviously played a lot of football but I like where his game is trending."

In this, Gannon's first season, it's hard to know what that might mean. Maybe Gannon just doesn't want to announce anything for any player even if he knows who might be starting some places. There is little question he prefers to keep info under wraps. Or maybe Clayton Tune still has a chance to be QB1 against the Commanders. It's fascinating to watch play out.

Of course, whoever is quarterback is biding time until Kyler Murray returns to the field, and that too remains an unknown. Gannon was asked if he knew yet if Kyler (PUP list) or rookie cornerback Garrett Williams (NFI list) if they will remain on those lists when the season starts -- which would keep them from practice or games for at least four weeks.

"You guys will figure it it out when they get out there," Gannon said. "You guys will probably get the news about it before I do."