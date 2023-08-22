Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

No Answer Yet On Kyler, Or Who QB1 Will Be

Gannon holding off on an declarations for the Cardinals 

Aug 22, 2023 at 09:21 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

A lot of teams have settled their quarterback situation going into Week 1 -- the Buccaneers announced Tuesday morning Baker Mayfield would be their starter -- but the Cardinals are one team that has not.

Jonathan Gannon was asked if veteran Colt McCoy had done enough to be named the starter against Washington Sept. 10, and the coach would not say that.

"When we need to name the starters we'll name the starters," Gannon said. "He's doing a good job. I thought he operated well. I think he's getting more and more comfortable with what we are asking him to do. He's obviously played a lot of football but I like where his game is trending."

In this, Gannon's first season, it's hard to know what that might mean. Maybe Gannon just doesn't want to announce anything for any player even if he knows who might be starting some places. There is little question he prefers to keep info under wraps. Or maybe Clayton Tune still has a chance to be QB1 against the Commanders. It's fascinating to watch play out.

Of course, whoever is quarterback is biding time until Kyler Murray returns to the field, and that too remains an unknown. Gannon was asked if he knew yet if Kyler (PUP list) or rookie cornerback Garrett Williams (NFI list) if they will remain on those lists when the season starts -- which would keep them from practice or games for at least four weeks.

"You guys will figure it it out when they get out there," Gannon said. "You guys will probably get the news about it before I do."

Methinks it's highly unlikely Gannon won't know about Murray's status long before the public. But I also think we're not going to know these answers until Gannon and the Cardinals absolutely have to reveal them. That day is not today.

2023_KC_0819ce_2138
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

In The End, Trash-Talking Paris Johnson Jr. Won't Matter

Rookie tackle is too busy analyzing and breathing to worry about chatter
news

An Explosive Preseason Defeat, And Chiefs Aftermath

news

A Test, More Vets(?), And Friday Before The Chiefs

news

Cardinals Show That Tackling Work Without Tackling Still Works

Rallis has ways to practice pieces of the most fundamental of football plays
news

Clayton Tune And His Message From Aaron Rodgers

Rookie QB was surprised back in a post-draft rookie event 
news

Emari Demercado Gets Help From His Friends, And Broncos Aftermath

news

Time For Michael Wilson's Close-Up, And Thursday Before The Broncos

news

Wrapping Up Stadium Work, And Final Camp Practice Aftermath

Practice moves to Tempe next week
news

Intensity At 11, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Emotions rule the day in final open padded work of training camp
news

The First Depth Chart, For What It's Worth

Hamilton listed as starter at cornerback
news

Say Hello To Hollywood, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Wide receiver among a handful of players returning after missed time
Advertising