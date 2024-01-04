No Punting Work No Problem For Blake Gillikin

Before every drive the Cardinals had in Philadelphia, punter Blake Gillikin did what he always does. Took three snaps from long snapper Aaron Brewer, booted three balls into the kicking net as a warmup.

It's just that it turned out Gillikin had no reason to warm up.

"I was kind of aware we hadn't punted," special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers said, "but it's kind of like the no-hitter thing -- don't bring it up."

Indeed, Gillikin did not punt once in the Cardinals' 35-31 win, only the third time since 1950 the Cardinals did not punt in a game. (The last time was in 2006, when Matt Leinart was quarterbacking a game in Minnesota.) It isn't that Gillikin didn't play, of course. He still was the holder on two field goals and three extra points by Matt Prater.

"Just holding on the day feels good," Gillikin said. "Offense is cooking, so I can't blame them."

So no, Gillikin didn't feel left out. "Not at all," he said with a laugh. "I get paid the same"

Gillikin was signed to replace Nolan Cooney four games into the season. Punting transfers fairly easily. But coming in to be a new holder in season isn't always simple.

Gillikin had spent two seasons with the Saints catching snaps from a lefty. "Coming back to a righty snapper (Aaron Brewer) gave me some problems to start," he said.

That was apparent the last time the Cardinals played the Seahawks in Seattle, when on a very makeable 34-yard field goal Gillikin didn't spin the laces out and Prater shanked the try wide.

"I screwed Matt over on a hold and that was my third week," Gillikin said. "Those first three weeks, I was trying to figure out what Brewer was like, what Matt liked. I feel like it's really smoothed out."

Since then, Prater is 13-for-14 on field goals, the one miss coming from 56 yards.

Of course, Gillikin's main job is to punt, something he'll likely get back to in the finale. He is averaging 50.6 yards a punt this season (42.7 net), and has a chance to become the first Cardinal to average 50 yards a punt in a season.