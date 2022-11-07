Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Seahawks Game

Anderson finally gets steady playing time on offense

Nov 07, 2022 at 10:45 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals played Robbie Anderson a lot for the first time on Sunday. After getting just seven snaps in his second game last week against the Vikings, the veteran wide receiver was in for 52 of 63 offensive snaps Sunday against the Seahawks. (It didn't work out, with three targets and one catch on a screen pass that lost four yards.)

He took the spot of A.J. Green, who played only one snap. DeAndre Hopkins played 59 snaps and Rondale Moore 57 to lead the receiving corps, while tight end Zach Ertz only missed two snaps.

Replacement right guard Lecitus Smith ended up playing 54 snaps in his biggest test so far in his rookie season (he played eight offensive line snaps in the opener.) At running back, James Conner returned and went back to his workhorse ways with 45 snaps, with Eno Benjamin notching 17.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries had the offense's best Pro Football Focus grade at 76.2, followed by Conner (68.6), Benjamin (63.5), and Moore (63.4).

Defensively, the Cardinals continue to use veteran linebackers Ben Niemann (34 snaps) and Tanner Vallejo (27 snaps) for a good chunk of the game, and both played well according to PFF -- an 80.3 grade for Niemann and a 71.0 grade for Vallejo.

Linebacker Zaven Collins had his streak broken of playing 100 percent of his snaps after he had to come off the field for two plays after he was shaken up, but he still was in for 71 of 73. Cornerback Byron Murphy was the only 100 percenter, with safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson each missing one.

Cornerback Marco Wilson was in for 61, with linebacker Isaiah Simmons in for 59 and J.J. Watt and Zach Allen leading the defensive line with 56 each. Markus Golden led edge rushers with 48, with rookies Myjai Sanders chipping in for 21 snaps and Cameron Thomas 17.

Thomas had the best defensive grade at 80.9, with defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter 78.8 (on 24 snaps), Wilson at 75.1, Golden at 68.9, Murphy at 66.6, and Baker at 64.2.

WR Robbie Anderson during the game against the Seahawks.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
WR Robbie Anderson during the game against the Seahawks.

Related Content

news

Still Searching For Answers, And Seahawks Aftermath

news

Wristbands, Huddling, And Friday Before The Seahawks

news

Cardinals Understanding Life Filled With 'Hard Knocks'

First episode premieres Nov. 9 after Seahawks game

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Vikings Game

Simmons continues to make impact plays

news

Making Catches Matter, And Vikings Aftermath

news

The (Billy) Price Is Finally Right, And Friday Before The Vikings

news

Cardinals Finding Success In Their 2-Pointers This Season

Team would break franchise record with next converted attempt

news

Antonio Hamilton's First Interception Is Perfect Gift For Wife

Veteran cornerback gave ball to his spouse as promised

news

GM Steve Keim: DeAndre Hopkins 'Instills Confidence' In Team

No concern over sideline spat; happy with Blankenship game

news

Finding The Best Way To Slot DeAndre Hopkins On Offense

Wide receiver moved around more in first game back this season

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Saints Game

Hopkins plays 61 of 66 snaps in first game back; Anderson 12

Advertising