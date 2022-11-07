Of Snap Counts And Grades: Seahawks Game

The Cardinals played Robbie Anderson a lot for the first time on Sunday. After getting just seven snaps in his second game last week against the Vikings, the veteran wide receiver was in for 52 of 63 offensive snaps Sunday against the Seahawks. (It didn't work out, with three targets and one catch on a screen pass that lost four yards.)

He took the spot of A.J. Green, who played only one snap. DeAndre Hopkins played 59 snaps and Rondale Moore 57 to lead the receiving corps, while tight end Zach Ertz only missed two snaps.

Replacement right guard Lecitus Smith ended up playing 54 snaps in his biggest test so far in his rookie season (he played eight offensive line snaps in the opener.) At running back, James Conner returned and went back to his workhorse ways with 45 snaps, with Eno Benjamin notching 17.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries had the offense's best Pro Football Focus grade at 76.2, followed by Conner (68.6), Benjamin (63.5), and Moore (63.4).

Defensively, the Cardinals continue to use veteran linebackers Ben Niemann (34 snaps) and Tanner Vallejo (27 snaps) for a good chunk of the game, and both played well according to PFF -- an 80.3 grade for Niemann and a 71.0 grade for Vallejo.

Linebacker Zaven Collins had his streak broken of playing 100 percent of his snaps after he had to come off the field for two plays after he was shaken up, but he still was in for 71 of 73. Cornerback Byron Murphy was the only 100 percenter, with safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson each missing one.

Cornerback Marco Wilson was in for 61, with linebacker Isaiah Simmons in for 59 and J.J. Watt and Zach Allen leading the defensive line with 56 each. Markus Golden led edge rushers with 48, with rookies Myjai Sanders chipping in for 21 snaps and Cameron Thomas 17.