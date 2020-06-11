Officially No On-Field Offseason, Training Camp Is Next

The offseason, on the field, is officially cancelled.

That's really no surprise of course, not with the way the country has been wrecked by the coronavirus. It had been pretty clear for a number of weeks that players returning prior to training camp was not going to be the way to go, but the NFL made sure teams knew for sure this week.

The Cardinals originally had the offseason-wrapping mandatory minicamp scheduled for next week. Teams had to have all their offseason work conclude by June 26 anyway. The league and teams now set their collective sights on opening training camp in July. That will come with a significant amount of guidelines to keep players safe and healthy as best as possible with COVID-19, although Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this week he still didn't know details of timing or logistics.