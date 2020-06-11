Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Officially No On-Field Offseason, Training Camp Is Next

Jun 11, 2020 at 12:57 PM
The offseason, on the field, is officially cancelled.

That's really no surprise of course, not with the way the country has been wrecked by the coronavirus. It had been pretty clear for a number of weeks that players returning prior to training camp was not going to be the way to go, but the NFL made sure teams knew for sure this week.

The Cardinals originally had the offseason-wrapping mandatory minicamp scheduled for next week. Teams had to have all their offseason work conclude by June 26 anyway. The league and teams now set their collective sights on opening training camp in July. That will come with a significant amount of guidelines to keep players safe and healthy as best as possible with COVID-19, although Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this week he still didn't know details of timing or logistics.

The NFL and NFL Players Association are still negotiating the best way to get players back to work. While it had been suggested players could report to training camp earlier than planned to help prep for the season given the lost offseason, NFL.com reported the league might reduce the number of preseason games from four to two, which would allow players to come to camp on the normal date (reportedly July 28 for most teams) and still give players enough time to ready their bodies before games start being played.

TE Maxx Williams during an OTA drill in 2019.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
