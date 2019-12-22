Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Opponents Set For Cardinals In 2020

Road trip to Carolina finalized Sunday

Dec 22, 2019 at 02:06 PM
Linebacker Chandler Jones rushes the passer during the Cardinals' most recent trip to Carolina in 2016.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
SEATTLE -- After the early results of Sunday's game, the Cardinals know all their opponents for the 2020 schedule.

The Panthers' loss in Indianapolis, combined with the Falcons' win over the Jaguars, solidified Carolina's fourth-place finish in the NFC South. It means the Cardinals -- who will be last in the NFC West -- will travel to Carolina as their one final unknown part of the schedule. The other unknown part, the Cardinals hosting the like-placing team in the NFC North, was already set with the Lions coming to Arizona.

The actual schedule, with dates and times, is released in April.

The full list of 2020 opponents:

HOME

  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Redskins
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Detroit Lions
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Los Angeles Rams

AWAY

  • New York Giants
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Jets
  • New England Patriots
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Los Angeles Rams

Advertising