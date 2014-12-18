Opposing View: NFC West At Stake

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman says Cardinals Quarterback Ryan Lindley can't be overlooked.
QUOTABLE:"Whenever you start over looking guys, that's when you get beat."
Pete Carroll praises the play of the Cardinals and talks about the playoff implications at stake on Sunday night.
QUOTABLE: "These are the classic NFC West matchups. We'll slug it out and see what happens."
Sherman talks about the state of the Cardinals offense and how the Seahawks will deal with Larry Fitzgerald.
QUOTABLE:"He's going to be a first ballot hall of famer."
Caroll discusses preparing to face Lindley and Fitzgerald on Sunday night.
QUOTABLE:"We've done our homework. He's a big, strong armed guy."
BONUS:Caroll sings the praises of Bruce Arians.
QUOTABLE:"He's got a great style. It's not just the hat, he's more than that."
AZCARDINALS.COM SUGGESTS:________
- READ: A different Lindley this time around
- READ: Cards-Seahawks can't get any bigger
- WATCH: Slowing down Wilson
- PHOTOS: #TBT - Playoff clinching wins
- WATCH: Home Field Advantage