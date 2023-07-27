Paris Leans Right, And Camp Practice Aftermath

First-round pick Paris Johnson Jr. lined up at first-team right tackle on Thursday, the first day of open training camp practice and in the same place he had spent the offseason. We will see if that will ultimately be where he ends up -- we are just two days into camp and a lot of practices and preseason games to go -- but it sure seems like it's trending that way.

Not that PJJ is going to commit to anything himself.

"I feel like my mindset is to be my best self," Johnson said when asked about starting. "I want to be a good addition to the team. The goal of this preseason is to prepare the best five. I want to compete and I pray hopefully I can fall in the top five so I can be an asset to the unit."

There are still things to be sorted out. Is Elijah Wilkinson going to stick at left guard and Hjalte Froholdt at center, or could newly-signed vet Pat Elflein usurp one of them? Does Kelvin Beachum find a place in the lineup or is he a valuable swing tackle? And what about Josh Jones? These are also within the bucket of goals in the preseason. But PJJ is the No. 6 pick overall, and he's making the requisite impression so far.

"The guy is the real deal," right guard Will Hernandez said. "We all loved him right from the get-go."

-- With open practice comes a practice review (enjoy them while you can, of the 11 open practices of these first two weeks).

-- Cornerback is going to be fascinating to watch, seeing who gets the reps where. Marco Wilson does look like he's getting a lot of work as the top guy, but it is interesting to see the next two in line look like (at least at this early stage) Christian Matthew and rookie Kei'Trel Clark. Clark was a sixth-round pick; third-round Garrett Williams remains on PUP, but he too could be in the mix when he's finally back on the field.

-- Veteran wide receiver Zach Pascal made some nice plays, including one fantastic grab in traffic against Isaiah Simmons. Hollywood Brown also looked good from what I saw. If Pascal can be a steady big receiver, it'll make a big difference in this offense.

-- When 11-on-11 started, rookie Clayton Tune was the second quarterback in after No. 1 Colt McCoy. It always figured that Tune will get a long look in August, but it'll be fun to watch that play out.