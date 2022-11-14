Report: Zach Ertz Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Tight end Zach Ertz was on pace to have more than 90 catches this season. The franchise record at the position was only 56, done once by Jackie Smith in 1967 and again ... just last year, by Ertz, in just 11 games.

That's not going to happen. That was clear when Ertz went down after his first catch Sunday in Los Angeles, with him staying down for a while, slowly walking to the sideline, and later being carted to the locker room. After the game, Ertz had a big brace on the leg.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport tweeted Ertz was out for the season because of the injury.

The report did not specify exactly what happened, just that it was his knee. Just before the report came out, coach Kliff Kingsbury -- in his last media availability before Wednesday -- would only say the Cardinals were still "working through" the situation. Kingsbury did say on an appearance on "Wolf and Luke" on Arizona Sports Ertz was out for the upcoming 49ers game.

Instead, if Ertz is down for good it means the Cardinals will never once have their entire top receiving corps together on the field at the same time this season: Ertz, DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Hollywood Brown.

The next question is what the Cardinals have at tight end. For whatever rookie Trey McBride has done to this point, he will have to be the main pass-catching tight end. Will the Cardinals bring Maxx Williams back from the practice squad? Is he healthy enough? And what role will Stephen Anderson have?