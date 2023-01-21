Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Reports: More Potential Coaching Interviews And Help For GM

Quinn is latest name put out as potential coach

Jan 21, 2023 at 08:54 AM
The Cardinals continue to talk to coaching candidates and seek others out, and Saturday news broke the team has reached out for permission to speak to Cowboys defensive coordinator and one-time Falcons coach Dan Quinn for an interview. The Cowboys play the 49ers in a playoff game Sunday.

That brings the coaching candidate list -- men who have reportedly talked to the Cardinals or at least the Cardinals have asked/gotten permission to interview -- to eight: Vance Joseph, Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans, Brian Flores, Ejiro Evero, Frank Reich, Aaron Glenn and Quinn.

It was also reported Saturday the team intends to hire Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears as their assistant general manager to work with GM Monti Ossenfort, one of what would figure to be a handful of changes in the front office. Previously, the Cardinals didn't have an assistant GM, with VP of player personnel Quentin Harris and VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson serving as Steve Keim's main advisors. Harris and Wilson remain with their current titles.

