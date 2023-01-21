Reports: More Potential Coaching Interviews And Help For GM

The Cardinals continue to talk to coaching candidates and seek others out, and Saturday news broke the team has reached out for permission to speak to Cowboys defensive coordinator and one-time Falcons coach Dan Quinn for an interview. The Cowboys play the 49ers in a playoff game Sunday.

That brings the coaching candidate list -- men who have reportedly talked to the Cardinals or at least the Cardinals have asked/gotten permission to interview -- to eight: Vance Joseph, Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans, Brian Flores, Ejiro Evero, Frank Reich, Aaron Glenn and Quinn.