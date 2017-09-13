Resiliency At Core Of Carson Palmer

things change."

Arians said Johnson's injury shouldn't impact how Palmer plays – "He doesn't play running back" – pointing out that Palmer has dealt with running back injuries in the past, such as 2015 when Johnson was the third-stringer when Ellington and Chris Johnson got hurt in a game at San Francisco.

Palmer's game in Detroit was bad regardless of running back. He struggled with accuracy, he threw three interceptions, and said all he saw in video was what he already knew from the game.

After that, he said he couldn't wait for this weekend's game in Indianapolis.

"We feed off it," said Ellington, who added that Arians "hit it on the head" about Palmer's resiliency.

"It's not just that he does it for himself. If we make a bad read or a fumble or something like that, he's the first guy that comes over, make sure (to say), 'Don't worry about it. On to the next one. Let's go.' That's great to have as your leader."

Arians said he was sure Palmer would respond with a good game. Palmer sounded confident in the same. As for approaching his role any differently with Johnson sidelined, Palmer insisted he won't let it happen.