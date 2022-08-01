Moore Wants More Moore, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Shawn Jefferson -- like Kliff Kingsbury -- knows it's going to be a process to keep his entire wide receiver corps happy. The team's wide receivers coach (and associate head coach) did have an answer, though, when asked who his "biggest whiner" was.

"Rondale is my biggest whiner," Jefferson said. "For a good reason though. I want to get the ball in his hands."

Rondale Moore, from whom big things are expected this season, has had it tough to hide that he was disappointed last season when he didn't get the ball more often. But Moore has looked good in camp thus far, aided by the limited practice from DeAndre Hopkins and no practice from Hollywood Brown.

Something tells me Moore won't have to whine much this season. He'll get targets.

-- Jefferson said USFL signee Victor Bolden "has really stuck out." Bolden is able to play inside and outside, and he is in the mix for punt returner (with Moore, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia, at least at practice Monday.)

-- I asked Jefferson what Andy Isabella is not doing to earn more playing time.

"He's doing everything well," Jefferson said. "It's just a numbers game, to be honest with you. It's not like he can't play this game. I have to do a better job of getting him in on plays that showcase his skillset."

-- Linebacker Dennis Gardeck had a nice day. In running coverage drills -- linebackers on tight ends and running backs -- Gardeck had a couple of pass breakups, and looked explosive in his individual pass rushing drills. Now that he is more than a season removed from his torn ACL, he could have a chance to make a few plays defensively.

-- Safety Budda Baker and cornerback Byron Murphy each had end zone interceptions as the Cardinals worked on some red zone. Trace McSorley made a nice TD pass to Greg Dortch too.

-- There are plenty of snaps being doled out at running back, but Eno Benjamin continues to impress when he has the ball, as does Darrel Williams. I've never really wondered about Eno has ballcarrier; it's the pass protection that I'd think would be an issue. But as I've said before, he makes sense in the Chase Edmonds role.

-- The two new defensive linemen, Christian Ringo and Antwaun Woods, showed some quickness inside on the pass rush during 11-on-11.