Running Back Position Beat Up For Cardinals 

The Cardinals hopefully are close to getting James Conner back from his knee injury. He is eligible to come off IR after the Browns game, and his return would make a big difference in the offense (especially when added to Kyler's return.)

Conner is recovering well. "I think he's getting faster," coach Jonathan Gannon deadpanned.

"He's getting ready to go and he's excited to get back when he can get back and play," Gannon added.

That's a good thing, because right now, the Cardinals are beat up at the position. Conner is out, and now it looks like the reason Emari Demercado left Sunday's game -- clearing the way for 29 snaps for Keaontay Ingram, all in the second half against the Ravens -- was a toe injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday.

The Cardinals are now also without Damien Williams, who hurt his foot after three snaps against Baltimore and is on the Practice Squad, Injured list.

If Demercado can't go Sunday, the Cardinals will likely start Ingram. There are two open roster spots right now, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see a PS back like Corey Clement or Tony Jones be promoted. But those figure to be your choices (and with Rondale Moore getting his few snaps in the backfield.)