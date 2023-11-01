Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Running Back Position Beat Up For Cardinals 

Cardinals might look deep on depth chart for Cleveland game

Nov 01, 2023 at 02:25 PM
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

The Cardinals hopefully are close to getting James Conner back from his knee injury. He is eligible to come off IR after the Browns game, and his return would make a big difference in the offense (especially when added to Kyler's return.)

Conner is recovering well. "I think he's getting faster," coach Jonathan Gannon deadpanned.

"He's getting ready to go and he's excited to get back when he can get back and play," Gannon added.

That's a good thing, because right now, the Cardinals are beat up at the position. Conner is out, and now it looks like the reason Emari Demercado left Sunday's game -- clearing the way for 29 snaps for Keaontay Ingram, all in the second half against the Ravens -- was a toe injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday.

The Cardinals are now also without Damien Williams, who hurt his foot after three snaps against Baltimore and is on the Practice Squad, Injured list.

If Demercado can't go Sunday, the Cardinals will likely start Ingram. There are two open roster spots right now, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see a PS back like Corey Clement or Tony Jones be promoted. But those figure to be your choices (and with Rondale Moore getting his few snaps in the backfield.)

And the desire for Conner's return gets a little more intense.

Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals

